To pass the autumn-winter period in the conditions of the winter unleashed by Russia, Ukraine currently relies mainly on its own nuclear power plants.
Points of attention
How nuclear energy should save Ukraine from blackouts in difficult winter conditions
It is noted that with the support of Western partners, Ukraine aims to complete the construction of two nuclear units of the Khmelnytsky NPP this year.
The authors of the article note that Ukraine's priority remains the maximum restoration of energy facilities destroyed by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
The Government of Ukraine approved the draft law on the completion of the construction of two nuclear units at the Khmelnitsky station. Later, the project was approved by the parliamentary committee. It is currently awaiting consideration in the session hall.
Ukraine's intention to build additional nuclear units was publicly supported by the US in the person of the special representative for the reconstruction of the country, Penny Pritzker.
How long can long-term blackout schedules continue to operate in Ukraine?
According to Volodymyr Omelchenko, the director of energy programs of the Razumkov Center, in his comments to the journalists of the RBC-Ukraine publication, strict restrictions on electricity consumption in Ukraine may remain until the end of this week.
In Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk region, three and four queues are being shut down today as part of the schedules. In fact, this means that 50–70% of residents are without electricity at the same time. A similar situation is observed in Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy and other regions, where there may not be about 12-15 hours of daylight per day.
Omelchenko emphasized that it is not yet known what the blackouts will be on Wednesday, August 28.
He clarified that according to the most likely scenario, the power system will noticeably stabilize in the first week of September. This is possible if there are no repeated attacks.
