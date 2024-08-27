To pass the autumn-winter period in the conditions of the winter unleashed by Russia, Ukraine currently relies mainly on its own nuclear power plants.

How nuclear energy should save Ukraine from blackouts in difficult winter conditions

Our energy system is able to withstand this pressure primarily thanks to nuclear energy, - the journalists of the publication quote the statement of the head of the Ministry of Energy Herman Galushchenko.

It is noted that with the support of Western partners, Ukraine aims to complete the construction of two nuclear units of the Khmelnytsky NPP this year.

Khmelnytskyi NPP

We need more generation, even in the recovery period and especially after the war. We understand that any nuclear project takes years, so we need to start as soon as possible, especially in this situation, when we have 80% readiness of the construction part of the facility, - emphasizes Galushchenko.

The authors of the article note that Ukraine's priority remains the maximum restoration of energy facilities destroyed by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

We are trying, of course, to repair every object that can be repaired, to add additional generation to the system, - explains the head of the Ministry of Energy.

The Government of Ukraine approved the draft law on the completion of the construction of two nuclear units at the Khmelnitsky station. Later, the project was approved by the parliamentary committee. It is currently awaiting consideration in the session hall.

Ukraine's intention to build additional nuclear units was publicly supported by the US in the person of the special representative for the reconstruction of the country, Penny Pritzker.

How long can long-term blackout schedules continue to operate in Ukraine?

According to Volodymyr Omelchenko, the director of energy programs of the Razumkov Center, in his comments to the journalists of the RBC-Ukraine publication, strict restrictions on electricity consumption in Ukraine may remain until the end of this week.

In Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk region, three and four queues are being shut down today as part of the schedules. In fact, this means that 50–70% of residents are without electricity at the same time. A similar situation is observed in Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy and other regions, where there may not be about 12-15 hours of daylight per day.

Omelchenko emphasized that it is not yet known what the blackouts will be on Wednesday, August 28.

It is possible that severe power outages can be expected in Kyiv and large cities tomorrow as well. Most likely, they will stay until the weekend. I think the duration of outages will decrease over the weekend. And from next week, that is, from the beginning of September, they will decrease significantly compared to what happened yesterday and today, the analyst suggests.

He clarified that according to the most likely scenario, the power system will noticeably stabilize in the first week of September. This is possible if there are no repeated attacks.