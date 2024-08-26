Two energy facilities were damaged in Kyiv Oblast as a result of a massive attack by the Russian Federation

During the massive attack of the Russian army on August 26, two energy facilities were damaged in the Kyiv region.

The Russian Federation damaged energy facilities in the Kyiv region with missiles

As the head of the Kyiv OVA Ruslan Kravchenko stated, two energy facilities were damaged in the Kyiv region. However, it is currently unknown which objects are in question.

According to his data, 22 private houses were damaged as a result of falling fragments of downed enemy targets. One house was completely destroyed. Another one was significantly damaged. A warehouse, garages, and three cars were also damaged.

As of 12:00, it is already known about three wounded residents of the region. A woman born in 1965 was taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds. A woman born in 1984 with a five-month-old child was also injured. Previously, the mother had a brain injury. The child fell out of the stroller — the girl has a scratch on her thigh, Kravchenko said. Share

According to him, the consequences of the enemy attack are recorded in all districts of Kyiv region. All operational groups continue their work.

Russia massively attacked Ukraine on August 26

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that as a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine, there is a lot of damage in the energy sector, but repair work is already underway.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that dozens of people were injured as a result of the attack. At the moment, everyone is getting the help they need.

A lot of damage in energy. But wherever there is a power outage, restoration work is already underway. Repair crews will work around the clock. We will return the electricity, the president said. Share

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that 15 regions of Ukraine were affected as a result of the air attack of the Russian Federation on August 26.

As of now, 5 people were killed by the Russian attack (one each in Lutsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kharkiv region and Zhytomyr region) and at least 12 people were injured (5 in Poltava region, 1 each in Lutsk, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions and 4 in Odesa region) .

It is also known that emergency blackouts have been introduced throughout Ukraine .