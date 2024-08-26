More than 100 rockets and about 100 "shaheds". Zelenskyy made the statement against the backdrop of a massive attack by the Russian Federation

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, reacted to the Russian Federation's large-scale attack on Ukraine on August 26. He noted that it was one of the greatest combined strikes.
Points of attention
- President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the Russian attack on August 26 was one of the largest and was aimed at critical civilian infrastructure.
- As a result of the attack, 5 people died and at least 12 were injured in 15 regions of Ukraine, including Lutsk, Kharkiv and Odesa.
- Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the damage to the infrastructure in the Kyiv region after the Russian air attack.
- Russian troops staged an attack on industrial facilities in the Poltava region, resulting in injuries to 5 people.
- The Ukrainian authorities are conducting liquidation of the consequences of the Russian attack and providing assistance to the victims.
The Russian attack on Ukraine on August 26 was the largest
As Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian attack is currently underway throughout the country.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that dozens of people were injured as a result of the attack. At the moment, everyone is getting the help they need.
Russia massively attacked Ukraine on August 26. What are the consequences?
Russia launched 6 Tu-22M3 long-range strategic missile-carrying bombers. Air defense was operating in Kyiv and Lutsk, explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and other cities.
As a result of the Russian combined strike on Ukraine in the city of Lutsk, in Volyn, an apartment building and an infrastructure object were damaged, one person died.
Russian troops also targeted an industrial facility in the Poltava region, where 5 people were injured.
It is known about one person killed in Dnipropetrovsk region and one in Zaporizhzhia region.
As a result of the massive Russian air attack of the Russian Federation, there is damage to infrastructure facilities and casualties in the Kyiv region.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that 15 regions of Ukraine were affected as a result of the air attack of the Russian Federation on August 26.
As of 11:00 a.m., the Russian strike killed 5 people (one each in Lutsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, and Zhytomyr Oblast) and at least 12 people were injured (5 in Poltava Oblast, 1 each in Lutsk, Kyiv, and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts, and 4 in Odesa region).
It is also known that emergency blackouts have been introduced throughout Ukraine .
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-