More than 100 rockets and about 100 "shaheds". Zelenskyy made the statement against the backdrop of a massive attack by the Russian Federation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

More than 100 rockets and about 100 "shaheds". Zelenskyy made the statement against the backdrop of a massive attack by the Russian Federation

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
More than 100 rockets and about 100 "shaheds". Zelenskyy made the statement against the backdrop of a massive attack by the Russian Federation
Читати українською

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, reacted to the Russian Federation's large-scale attack on Ukraine on August 26. He noted that it was one of the greatest combined strikes.

Points of attention

  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the Russian attack on August 26 was one of the largest and was aimed at critical civilian infrastructure.
  • As a result of the attack, 5 people died and at least 12 were injured in 15 regions of Ukraine, including Lutsk, Kharkiv and Odesa.
  • Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the damage to the infrastructure in the Kyiv region after the Russian air attack.
  • Russian troops staged an attack on industrial facilities in the Poltava region, resulting in injuries to 5 people.
  • The Ukrainian authorities are conducting liquidation of the consequences of the Russian attack and providing assistance to the victims.

The Russian attack on Ukraine on August 26 was the largest

As Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian attack is currently underway throughout the country.

And like most previous Russian strikes, this one is just as dastardly, targeting critical civilian infrastructure. In most of our regions, from Kharkiv Oblast and Kyiv to Odesa and western regions. Unfortunately, there are casualties.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that dozens of people were injured as a result of the attack. At the moment, everyone is getting the help they need.

A lot of damage in energy. But wherever there is a power outage, restoration work is already underway. Repair crews will work around the clock. We will return the electricity, the president said.

Russia massively attacked Ukraine on August 26. What are the consequences?

Russia launched 6 Tu-22M3 long-range strategic missile-carrying bombers. Air defense was operating in Kyiv and Lutsk, explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and other cities.

As a result of the Russian combined strike on Ukraine in the city of Lutsk, in Volyn, an apartment building and an infrastructure object were damaged, one person died.

Russian troops also targeted an industrial facility in the Poltava region, where 5 people were injured.

It is known about one person killed in Dnipropetrovsk region and one in Zaporizhzhia region.

As a result of the massive Russian air attack of the Russian Federation, there is damage to infrastructure facilities and casualties in the Kyiv region.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that 15 regions of Ukraine were affected as a result of the air attack of the Russian Federation on August 26.

As of 11:00 a.m., the Russian strike killed 5 people (one each in Lutsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, and Zhytomyr Oblast) and at least 12 people were injured (5 in Poltava Oblast, 1 each in Lutsk, Kyiv, and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts, and 4 in Odesa region).

It is also known that emergency blackouts have been introduced throughout Ukraine .

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In the Zhytomyr and Sumy regions, there are dead and wounded after the attacks of the Russian Federation
Consequences of the Russian attack in the Sumy region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A man died in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of a Russian missile attack
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
A man died in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of a Russian missile attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian missile attack on Ukraine. In Kharkiv Oblast, one person died and 2 were injured
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Russian missile attack on Ukraine. In Kharkiv Oblast, one person died and 2 were injured

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?