Russian missile attack on Ukraine. In Kharkiv Oblast, one person died and 2 were injured

On August 26, one person was killed and two others were injured as a result of a Russian attack on the Izyum district of the Kharkiv region.

Russia attacked Kharkiv Oblast with missiles

As Oleg Sinegubov, the head of OVA, reported, a man was killed as a result of a rocket attack on a civilian enterprise in the Izyum district. Two more people were injured.

Also, the recorded hit in the Nemyshlyansky district of Kharkiv (passed without casualties) and the hit by an Kh-22 missile was in the village of Oleksiivka, Loziv district.

In the village of Pershotravneve, Krasnograd district, the occupiers damaged an infrastructure object.

Russia massively attacked Ukraine on August 26. What are the consequences?

Russia launched 6 Tu-22M3 long-range strategic missile-carrying bombers. Air defense was operating in Kyiv and Lutsk, explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and other cities.

As a result of the Russian combined strike on Ukraine in the city of Lutsk, in Volyn, an apartment building and an infrastructure object were damaged, one person died.

Russian troops also targeted an industrial facility in the Poltava region, where 5 people were injured.

It is known about one person killed in Dnipropetrovsk region and one in Zaporizhzhia region.

As a result of the massive Russian air attack of the Russian Federation, there is damage to infrastructure facilities and casualties in the Kyiv region.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that 15 regions of Ukraine were affected as a result of the air attack of the Russian Federation on August 26.