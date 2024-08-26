According to the information of the head of Zhytomyr OVA Vitaly Bunechka, a woman died in one of the villages of the Zvyagel district due to the fall of the wreckage of the Shahed BpLA of the criminal army of the Russian Federation. There are wounded and injured as a result of the attack of the Russian occupiers in Sumy Oblast as well.

What is known about the consequences of a massive rocket attack on Zhytomyr region and Sumy region

Around 1 am, the enemy launched a drone attack. Russia released a large number of drones, and after 7 in the morning - also missiles.

The dead were reported in Lutsk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Five people were injured in Poltava.

Energy became the target of the enemy again.

As a result of the Russian attack, Zhytomyr was without power. In this connection, there is no water supply in the city.

According to the representatives of the prosecutor's office of the Sumy region, the criminal army of the Russian Federation dropped KAB aerial bombs on the private residential sector in the region.

A 54-year-old woman died. Her husband is wounded. A total of six people were injured due to the aggression of the Russian Federation.

On August 25, 2024, around 6:30 p.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy dropped a guided aerial bomb on one of the country estates in the city of Sumy.

As a result of the attack of the occupiers, 4 people were injured, at least 12 country houses and 3 vehicles were damaged.

Two more means of destruction fell into the residential quarter of the Bezdrytsk Territorial Community of the Sumy District.

A 54-year-old woman died, her husband and another woman were injured. 10 private houses and 3 cars were damaged.

Sumyoblenergo representatives noted that as of the morning of August 26, more than 34,000 consumer metering points in Sumy Oblast were left without electricity due to a massive attack by the Russian Federation. These are 213 settlements, 19 of them partially.

The most affected by the military aggression of the Russians were energy facilities in Glukhivska, Bilopolska, Seredino-Budska, Yampilska, Velikopysarivska, Sumy, Krasnopilska, Putivlska communities.

In general, in the territory of Sumy Oblast, together with the introduced emergency shutdowns, more than 246,000 consumer metering points were temporarily left without electricity.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian missile attack in other regions

The energy infrastructure has once again become the target of Russian terrorists. Unfortunately, there is damage in a number of regions. "Ukrenergo" is forced to use emergency power cuts in order to stabilize the system, the Prime Minister noted. Share

The enemy used various types of weapons: UAVs, cruise missiles, "Daggers". There are wounded and dead.

It is noted that the explosions during the morning rocket attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation rang out in Vinnytsia in Kropyvnytskyi and Kryvyi Rih .

In addition, local media reported explosions in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi .

According to the information of the deputy head of Vinnytsia OVA, Natalya Zabolotnaya, critical infrastructure objects have been hit in Vinnytsia region. There is damage from the blast wave to a private house.

According to the information of the head of Mykolaiv OVA Vitaly Kim, three people were wounded in the region due to a mass Russian attack in the morning.

The head of Zaporizhzhya OVA Ivan Fedorov announced the death of a man as a result of an early morning attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation and the damage to a critical infrastructure facility.

Due to a massive missile attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, the lights were turned off and there were problems with the water supply in Kyiv and the Dnipro .

The lack of water was reported in:

Shevchenkivskyi;

Svyatoshynskyi;

Solomyanskyi;

Holosiivskyi districts.

As of 10:35, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced the restoration of water supply on the right bank of Kyiv.

In Kyiv, the operation of a number of metro stations on the "red" and "green" lines was restricted due to massive shelling.

On the "red" branch, "Arsenalna" and "Khreshchatyk" stations are currently working only in shelter mode (trains run from "Akademmistechko" station to "Teatralna" station), and "Vydubychi" and "Slavutych" on the "green" branch. In particular, trains run on the "green" branch:

from the "Syrets" station to the "Zvirinetska" station;

from the station "Osokorky" to the station "Chervony Khutir".

According to the information of the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov and the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Synegubov, in the morning the criminal army of the Russian Federation is massively shelling the city.

Around 08:05, the Russians struck Kharkiv, the hit was recorded in the Nemyshlyanskyi district on open territory. No casualties have been reported yet.

According to the information of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak, criminals from the Russian army attacked the Dnipro and Kryvorizky districts.

As a result of the attacks, it is known that at least one person died.