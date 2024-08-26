According to the head of the Ministry of Energy Herman Galushchenko, as a result of the massive missile attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the morning of August 26, the situation in Ukraine's energy system remains difficult.

What is known about the situation in the energy system after the massive missile attack of the Russian Federation

The enemy is once again terrorizing all of Ukraine with missiles. Energy is under the spotlight. The enemy has no plans to deprive Ukrainians of electricity, Galushchenko emphasized.

The minister noted that the operator of the power system NEC "Ukrenergo" was forced to introduce emergency power outages.

The situation is complicated, the consequences of the attacks are being clarified. Energy companies are already working on their liquidation, Galushchenko assured.

What is known about the situation in the regions after the massive attack by the Russian Federation

The head of Lviv OV Maksym Kozytsky reported that the Russians attacked energy facilities in the region, as a result of which there were problems with light in the region.

Due to power outages in several regions of Ukraine in connection with a large-scale attack by the enemy, reserve diesel locomotives were withdrawn. Commuter traffic by electric trains still has delays.

"Kyivvodokanal" warned about the lack of water supply in a number of districts of the city due to the loss of electricity.

As a result of the Russian massive attack on Ukraine, which began this morning, water supply was temporarily suspended in Zhytomyr.

The Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko notes that several districts are experiencing power outages. According to him, this is related to problems in the all-Ukrainian energy network.

In addition, there are problems with water supply on the right bank of the capital. They are associated with light interruptions.

Kyivvodokanal notes that there is no water supply in the Shevchenkiv, Svyatoshyn, Solomyan and Holosiiv districts.

KOVA representatives said that infrastructure facilities were damaged, and one person was also injured. She was taken to one of the district medical facilities.