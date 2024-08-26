According to Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk, an apartment building and a critical infrastructure object were damaged as a result of the early morning massive rocket attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation. One death is known.

What is known about the consequences of the massive Russian missile attack on Lutsk

At 8:23 a.m., the mayor of the city reported on the work of air defense and called on local residents to stay in shelters.

Later, the mayor also reported on the damage to the apartment building.

Already at 8:55 a.m. Polishchuk noted that a second explosion rang out in Lutsk.

The mayor of the city noted that the criminal army of the Russian Federation damaged the object of critical infrastructure.

Also, due to the attack of the Russian occupiers, it became known about one dead person.

What is known about the consequences of attacks in other regions of Ukraine

As a result of the attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to preliminary information, a 69-year-old man died.

The attack of the Russian occupiers on the region led to numerous fires.

Explosions rang out in Odesa during an air raid. Residents of the city are asked not to leave safe shelters.

In addition, electric transport has been temporarily suspended in Odesa in connection with the blackout.

A series of explosions rang out in Kharkiv during the massive shelling of the Russian Federation.

Later, at 08:09, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleg Synegubov said that "the occupiers continue to strike Kharkiv."

In a number of districts of Kyiv, there is no water supply due to a power outage.

There is no water supply in the Shevchenkiv, Svyatoshyn, Solomyan and Holosiiv districts. This is due to the de-energization of water supply facilities due to a power outage.