In Kharkiv, the number of injured as a result of the Russian attack has increased

In Kharkiv, the number of victims as a result of the night shelling of the Russian Federation increased. Eight civilians were injured.

As the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Synegubov reported, at 04:08 the Russians struck the Slobid district of Kharkiv.

As a result of the shelling, a two-story private house was on fire, and a private house was also damaged. Eight people were injured.

At 04:26, the occupiers attacked the Industrial district of the city. As a result of the shelling, trees and bushes burned on an area of 150 square meters.

It is also noted that as a result of shelling in the city of Chuguiv, two private houses were on fire. Five civilians were injured, including a four-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

Air defense forces shot down 8 "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

As the commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, reported, on the night of August 25, the Russian Federation struck the frontline regions of Ukraine with missiles of various types.

In particular, Chernihiv Oblast, Sumy Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Donetsk Oblast were attacked.

The Russian army used land-based missiles (launched from the Voronezh and Rostov regions): the Iskander-K cruise missile and the Iskander-M ballistic missile for such attacks.

Six Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles were also used, which were launched from the airspace of the Kursk and Belgorod regions in the Russian Federation.