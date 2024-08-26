Poland raised aviation because of a large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine

On August 26, Poland raised its air force due to the threat of Russian missiles, while Ukraine is under massive enemy attack.

What is known about raised Polish fighter jets during the shelling of the Russian Federation in Ukraine

As the Polish military noted, since "early morning" they have been observing intensive Russian strikes on objects "located, including, on the western territory of Ukraine."

According to Poland, the last such intensification of the activity of the Russian aviation, during which strikes were carried out in the west of Ukraine, was recorded on July 8 of this year.

❗️Uwaga, w południowo-wschodnim obszarze kraju może występować podwyższony poziom hałasu związany z rozpoczęciem operowania w naszej przestrzeni powietrznej polskich i sojuszniczych samolotów.



— Dowództwo Operacyjne (@DowOperSZ) August 26, 2024

All the necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace have been launched, and the operational command is constantly monitoring the situation, added the Operational Command of the Polish Army. Share

What is known about the Russian missile attack on Ukraine on August 26

On August 26, the Russians attack Ukraine on a large scale with attack drones and cruise missiles. An air alert has been declared throughout the country. Air defense forces are working.

Power outages began in Kyiv and a number of regions. The mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klychko reported that the lights went out in several districts of the capital. In addition, "Kiyivvodokanal" warned about the lack of water supply in a number of districts of the city due to the disappearance of electricity.

There are also power outages in Odesa, due to blackouts in the city, the operation of electric transport has been temporarily suspended.

Emergency power outage schedules have been introduced in Mykolaiv. Emergency blackouts are being introduced in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In addition, it is currently known that the Russian army attacked an industrial facility in the Poltava region, and there are casualties among the civilian population.

Also, according to Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk, an apartment building and a critical infrastructure object were damaged as a result of the mass rocket attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the city in the morning. One death is known.