Poland raised aviation because of a large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Читати українською
Source:  Ministry of Defense of Poland

On August 26, Poland raised its air force due to the threat of Russian missiles, while Ukraine is under massive enemy attack.

Points of attention

  • Poland has raised aviation because of the threat of Russian missiles, which is caused by a large-scale missile attack of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine.
  • As a result of the attack on an industrial facility in the Poltava region and near Lutsk, the local population and infrastructure suffered significant losses.
  • There are dead and injured among the civilian population as a result of the mass rocket attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

What is known about raised Polish fighter jets during the shelling of the Russian Federation in Ukraine

As the Polish military noted, since "early morning" they have been observing intensive Russian strikes on objects "located, including, on the western territory of Ukraine."

According to Poland, the last such intensification of the activity of the Russian aviation, during which strikes were carried out in the west of Ukraine, was recorded on July 8 of this year.

All the necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace have been launched, and the operational command is constantly monitoring the situation, added the Operational Command of the Polish Army.

What is known about the Russian missile attack on Ukraine on August 26

On August 26, the Russians attack Ukraine on a large scale with attack drones and cruise missiles. An air alert has been declared throughout the country. Air defense forces are working.

  • Power outages began in Kyiv and a number of regions. The mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klychko reported that the lights went out in several districts of the capital. In addition, "Kiyivvodokanal" warned about the lack of water supply in a number of districts of the city due to the disappearance of electricity.

  • There are also power outages in Odesa, due to blackouts in the city, the operation of electric transport has been temporarily suspended.

  • Emergency power outage schedules have been introduced in Mykolaiv. Emergency blackouts are being introduced in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In addition, it is currently known that the Russian army attacked an industrial facility in the Poltava region, and there are casualties among the civilian population.

Also, according to Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk, an apartment building and a critical infrastructure object were damaged as a result of the mass rocket attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the city in the morning. One death is known.

As a result of the attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to preliminary information, a 69-year-old man died.

