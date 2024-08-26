A man died in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of a Russian missile attack

On August 26, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region. So far, one death is known.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, one man, born in 1955, died as a result of a Russian attack.

It is noted that another man, who was under the rubble, was rescued.

In the morning, the aggressor massively attacked the region. The explosions rang out in the Dnipro and Kryvorizka districts... Previously, there is one dead, a 69-year-old man, - said the head of the OVA, Serhiy Lysak. Share

In addition, 2 country houses were completely destroyed. The Russians damaged 4 more houses and an outbuilding.

What is known about the Russian missile attack on Ukraine on August 26

On August 26, the Russian army launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine. As Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported today, 15 regions were affected as a result of the massive Russian attack.

The enemy used various types of weapons: UAVs, cruise missiles, "Daggers". According to him, there are wounded and dead. The energy infrastructure has once again become the target of Russian terrorists.

The photo is a map with the routes of the targets during the massive attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

Air defense was operating in Kyiv and Lutsk, explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and other cities.

As a result of the Russian combined strike on Ukraine in the city of Lutsk, in Volyn, an apartment building and an infrastructure object were damaged, one person died.

Russian troops also targeted an industrial facility in the Poltava region, where 5 people were injured.