The Russian army attacked two energy facilities during a drone attack on Ukraine

On August 14, the Russian military fired at two energy facilities in Ukraine during another drone attack. In particular, they attacked objects in the north and south.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Ukrainian energy facilities

As noted, on the night of August 14, Russian drones attacked an energy facility in the northern region.

As a result, consumers in some areas of Chernihiv region were cut off. As of now, all consumers already have electricity.

Also, on the morning of August 14, the Russians shelled the "Ukrenergo" energy facility in the southern region.

As a result of the enemy attack, there was no power outage. Emergency recovery works are ongoing.

By the way, due to hostilities and other reasons, 492 settlements in Ukraine have been completely or partially de-energized.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 14

According to the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk, two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles were launched from the airspace of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, as well as 23 "Shahedy" from the Chauda (Crimea), Yeisk and Kursk (Russian Federation) districts.

17 enemy drones were shot down by mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare equipment of the Air Force.

It became known that in the Chernivtsi region at night enemy "Shakhed" attacked the Nizhinsky district. An infrastructure object was hit. There were no casualties.

Three kamikaze drones were destroyed in the Zhytomyr region at night. One of the infrastructure facilities was hit.

Private buildings were also damaged by debris. There are no victims or injured.