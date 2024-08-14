Air defense forces shot down 17 "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of August 14, the Russian army launched a massive attack on the territory of Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed 17 enemy drones.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 14

According to the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk, two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles were launched from the airspace of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, as well as 23 "Shahedy" from the Chauda (Crimea), Yeisk and Kursk (Russian Federation) districts.

In an anti-aircraft battle, 17 enemy drones were shot down by mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare equipment of the Air Force. Share

Russian drones were destroyed in Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv and Zhytomyr regions.

The Russian Federation attacked infrastructure facilities in the Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions

In the Chernivtsi region, the enemy "Shakhed" attacked the Nizhyn district at night. An infrastructure object was hit. There were no casualties.

Three kamikaze drones were destroyed in the Zhytomyr region at night. One of the infrastructure facilities was hit.

Private buildings were also damaged by debris. There are no victims or injured.