According to the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyryll Budanov, the Ukrainian energy system has sufficient protection against the threat of complete destruction by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian energy system is well-protected against complete destruction by the Russian army, with duplication and high levels of security measures in place.
- The Russian occupying forces have been maintaining combined and pinpoint strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, airfields, and logistics, but there is a decrease in the number of missiles used recently.
- Kyryll Budanov highlights the successful long-range strikes by the Ukrainian military on Russian airfields, forcing the postponement of massive attacks on Ukraine.
- Despite the potential of Russia stockpiling missiles for a massive attack, the analysis suggests that complete destruction of Ukraine's energy system by the Russian army is almost unreal due to the strong protective measures in place.
- Preparations for new missile attacks on Ukraine are continuing, with concerns over the limited use of missiles by the Russian occupying forces due to a decrease in production.
Budanov on the protection of the Ukrainian energy system and the prospects for the destruction of energy facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation
According to him, it cannot be said that Ukraine is currently capable of staging a blackout in Russia.
At the same time, the head of the GUR noted the successful long-range strikes of the Ukrainian military on the "Olenya" airfield in the north of Russia.
According to him, this forced the Russian occupiers to postpone another massive attack on Ukraine for some time.
When to expect a new massive missile and drone attack by the Russian army on Ukraine
According to the military-political analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko, the criminal army of the Russian Federation can stockpile missiles for a massive missile attack on Ukraine already this month.
He noted that during July, the criminal army of the Russian Federation used against Ukraine:
X-59/69 - 28 (22 shot down);
9М723 OTRK "Iskander-M" - 24/1;
9М727 OTRK "Iskander-K" - 3/1;
X-101/555/55 - 22/19;
KRMB "Kalibr" - 14/11;
Kh-47M2 "Dagger" - 1/1;
3M22 "Zircon" - 1/0;
X-22 - 2/0;
Unknown type - 14/1.
Launches of the Kh-35, Kh-38ML and Kh-31P were also recorded.
In his opinion, in addition to preparations for a new massive missile attack on Ukraine in August, the limited use of missiles by the Russian occupiers is connected with a decrease in the number of missiles produced.
