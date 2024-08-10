According to the information of the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, on August 10, the criminal army of the Russian Federation struck Kramatorsk and hit a critical infrastructure object with a rocket.

What is known about the consequences of the attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Kramatorsk

One worker died, several others were injured. The buildings of the facility were seriously damaged. We are establishing the extent of the damage, - emphasizes Filashkin. Share

What is known about the consequences of shelling by the Russian army in Kharkiv region

According to Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, two people were killed as a result of the attack by the Russian occupiers on the village of Pershotravneve.

A residential building was destroyed as a result of shelling from an anti-aircraft missile. A 58-year-old man was injured. An 80-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man died, Sinegubov said. Share

The head of the Kharkiv OVA also added that war criminals from the occupation army of the Russian Federation fired on the village of Zolochiv with "Uragan" surface-to-air rocket launchers.

As a result of this attack, 8 residential buildings, the facade of the hospital were damaged, and a 35-year-old man was injured.

In the village of Ivashki, the roof of a two-story apartment building was damaged by shelling, and a 32-year-old man was injured.

The head of the Regional State Administration also reported that there were four battles in the Kharkiv direction. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Vovchansk.

What is known about the consequences of attacks by Russian invaders in other regions

Representatives of the Kherson OVA report that a fire broke out near Kherson as a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers. Thick smoke engulfed the entire city.