Ukraine will receive 16 million euros from Denmark for energy restoration

Denmark allocates 130 million Danish kroner to support the Ukrainian energy industry. This amount is equivalent to 16 million euros.
Points of attention
- Denmark provides assistance for the restoration of the Ukrainian energy industry.
- Russian shelling damaged 80% of the country's energy facilities, excluding nuclear power plants.
- The Minister of Climate, Energy and Communal Services of Denmark, Lars Aagaard, confirmed the allocation of 130 million Danish kroner for the restoration of critical infrastructure in Ukraine.
Denmark allocates money to support Ukraine's energy industry
Denmark's Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities, Lars Aagaard, said that his country will allocate 130 million kroner for the restoration of critical infrastructure.
Russian shelling destroyed 80% of Ukraine's energy facilities, with the exception of nuclear power plants.
Funds are allocated by the Government of Denmark in cooperation with several organizations, including UNDP and the Energy Community.
Forecasts for winter in Ukraine
The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine recently made a forecast regarding the energy situation during the heating season.
Due to Russian shelling, there may be no light for up to 18 hours a day.
In winter, in addition to the disappearance of electricity, there will be another serious problem - lack of heating.
Representatives of the UN Mission noted that without emergency power supply, millions of Ukrainians in Kyiv and other cities of the country may be left without heat.
Later, the UN noted that this is only one of the possible scenarios of the development of events.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-