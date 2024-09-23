Ukraine will receive 16 million euros from Denmark for energy restoration
Category
Economics
Publication date

Ukraine will receive 16 million euros from Denmark for energy restoration

energy
Читати українською
Source:  UNN

Denmark allocates 130 million Danish kroner to support the Ukrainian energy industry. This amount is equivalent to 16 million euros.

Points of attention

  • Denmark provides assistance for the restoration of the Ukrainian energy industry.
  • Russian shelling damaged 80% of the country's energy facilities, excluding nuclear power plants.
  • The Minister of Climate, Energy and Communal Services of Denmark, Lars Aagaard, confirmed the allocation of 130 million Danish kroner for the restoration of critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

Denmark allocates money to support Ukraine's energy industry

Denmark's Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities, Lars Aagaard, said that his country will allocate 130 million kroner for the restoration of critical infrastructure.

Russian shelling destroyed 80% of Ukraine's energy facilities, with the exception of nuclear power plants.

Putin's army not only violates the borders of Ukraine, Russia violates the rules of war with massive attacks on the Ukrainian electricity and heating system. Now winter is just around the corner, and many Ukrainian homes will remain without heat and light...

We must do everything possible to make the Ukrainian energy system as strong as possible.

Lars Aagaard

Lars Aagaard

Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities of Denmark

Funds are allocated by the Government of Denmark in cooperation with several organizations, including UNDP and the Energy Community.

Forecasts for winter in Ukraine

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine recently made a forecast regarding the energy situation during the heating season.

Due to Russian shelling, there may be no light for up to 18 hours a day.

In winter, in addition to the disappearance of electricity, there will be another serious problem - lack of heating.

Representatives of the UN Mission noted that without emergency power supply, millions of Ukrainians in Kyiv and other cities of the country may be left without heat.

Later, the UN noted that this is only one of the possible scenarios of the development of events.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The EU will allocate 160 million euros to Ukraine to support the energy system
Ursula von der Leyen
The EU will allocate 160 million euros to Ukraine to support the energy system
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities ― Sybiga
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
NPPs

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?