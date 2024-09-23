Ukraine will receive 16 million euros from Denmark for energy restoration

Denmark allocates 130 million Danish kroner to support the Ukrainian energy industry. This amount is equivalent to 16 million euros.

Denmark's Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities, Lars Aagaard, said that his country will allocate 130 million kroner for the restoration of critical infrastructure.

Russian shelling destroyed 80% of Ukraine's energy facilities, with the exception of nuclear power plants.

Putin's army not only violates the borders of Ukraine, Russia violates the rules of war with massive attacks on the Ukrainian electricity and heating system. Now winter is just around the corner, and many Ukrainian homes will remain without heat and light... We must do everything possible to make the Ukrainian energy system as strong as possible. Lars Aagaard Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities of Denmark

Funds are allocated by the Government of Denmark in cooperation with several organizations, including UNDP and the Energy Community.

Forecasts for winter in Ukraine

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine recently made a forecast regarding the energy situation during the heating season.

Due to Russian shelling, there may be no light for up to 18 hours a day.

In winter, in addition to the disappearance of electricity, there will be another serious problem - lack of heating.

Representatives of the UN Mission noted that without emergency power supply, millions of Ukrainians in Kyiv and other cities of the country may be left without heat.

Later, the UN noted that this is only one of the possible scenarios of the development of events.