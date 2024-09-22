The Russian Federation has carried out more than 1,000 attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities since October 2022

Since October 2022, Russian forces have carried out more than 1,000 strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities, resulting in significant losses in electricity production.
Points of attention
- Since October 2022, Russian troops have been attacking Ukrainian energy facilities, causing significant losses in electricity production.
- The Ukrainian peace formula contains a clause on ensuring nuclear safety. Russia is planning attacks on nuclear energy facilities before winter.
- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on international organizations and states to adhere to the UN Charter to prevent terrorist actions by Russia.
- The Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine provided information on more than 1,000 attacks on the country's energy infrastructure.
Russia constantly attacks the Ukrainian energy sector
As Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk reported, since October 2022, he has carried out more than a thousand strikes on civilian energy infrastructure, which affects the stability of the energy system.
He also commented on the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiga about possible strikes by Russia on nuclear energy facilities on the eve of winter.
According to him, the intelligence data was transferred to international partners and the IAEA.
Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities
As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiga, said, Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities before winter. This is safety-critical equipment.
According to the data of Sybiga, which was provided in particular by the GUR, it is about probable attacks on the open switchgear of NPPs and transmission substations, as they are critical for the safe operation of nuclear energy in Ukraine.
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reminded that Russia is the only country that seized a nuclear power plant in Europe, blackmailing the world.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-