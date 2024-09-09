The Russian Federation attacked energy facilities in 7 regions of Ukraine in the last day. Will the blackout be applied again

On September 8, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in seven regions of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Russian troops attacked energy facilities in 7 regions of Ukraine, which led to blackouts in some areas.
- As a result of the attack, substations and power lines were damaged, but work is already underway to restore them.
- According to the Ministry of Energy, there are currently no plans to cut off electricity, but it is urged to use electricity rationally.
- Ukrainians have been warned about the possibility of power outages in winter at sub-zero temperatures, but everything possible is being done to prevent blackouts.
In which regions did the Russian army fire at energy facilities
As reported by the Ministry of Energy, power facilities were attacked by Russia in particular in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions.
As a result of shelling, substations and consumers were cut off in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions. Part of the power has already been restored.
In the Donetsk region, several substations were de-energized during the attack, as well as a mine in which 74 workers were at the time of the shelling. All of them were successfully evacuated to the surface.
In the Chernihiv region, 3.1 thousand subscribers in three settlements were left without electricity due to damage to overhead lines.
At present, work on restoring the power supply is ongoing.
The Ministry of Energy also added that there are no plans for power outages on September 9.
Under what conditions will the lights be turned off in winter?
As the chairman of the board of the company, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, noted, Ukrenergo always calculates the worst-case scenarios and prepares for them.
However, the head of Ukrenergo warned about problems in winter. Kudrytskyi is convinced that many challenges await us next winter.
According to him, Ukrenergo has learned to counter enemy tactics, especially during attacks on the power system.
