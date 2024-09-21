Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities ― Sybiga

Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities before winter. This is safety-critical equipment. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga.

According to the data of Sybiga, which was provided in particular by the DIU, it is about probable attacks on the open switchgear of NPPs and transmission substations, as they are critical for the safe operation of nuclear energy in Ukraine.

Damage to these objects creates a high risk of a nuclear incident that will have global consequences. Ukrainian special services have already passed on the relevant information to partners. The IAEA was also informed. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reminded that Russia is the only country that seized a nuclear power plant in Europe, blackmailing the world.

The Ukrainian peace formula contains a clause on ensuring radiation and nuclear safety. We call on all international organizations and states that respect the UN Charter to prevent the scenario of a terrorist country. We are grateful to the IAEA for the decision to expand missions at a number of energy facilities in Ukraine. We ask the Agency, partner countries and other organizations to implement the agreements as soon as possible. We also call for a permanent, expanded mission presence at all relevant facilities. Share

Drones of the Russian Federation flew near the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant

IAEA experts, who are on a mission in the territory of the South Ukrainian NPP, witnessed the flight of Russian drones a few kilometers from the plant. This happened three times in a week.

According to experts' calculations, the Russian drones were at a distance of 1.5 to 6 km from the station.

The IAEA team at the South Ukrainian NPP reported that during the past week three drones flew at a distance of 1.5 to 6 km from the plant. There were no reports of damage to the station or any casualties.

Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency hid in shelters due to the threat of shelling.