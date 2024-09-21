Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities ― Sybiga
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities ― Sybiga

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
NPPs
Читати українською

Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities before winter. This is safety-critical equipment. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga.

Points of attention

  • Russia is preparing to strike Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities, jeopardizing the safety of critical equipment.
  • The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga warns of the high risk of a nuclear incident with global consequences due to potential attacks on NPP switchgear and transmission substations.
  • Ukrainian special services have informed partners and the IAEA about the threats to nuclear facilities, urging international organizations and states to prevent the scenario of a terrorist country.
  • IAEA experts witnessed Russian drones flying near the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant, highlighting the growing tensions and risks faced by Ukraine's energy facilities.
  • Calls are made for expanded missions and increased presence at relevant energy facilities to ensure nuclear and radiation safety amid escalating threats.

Russia is attacking Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities before winter

According to the data of Sybiga, which was provided in particular by the DIU, it is about probable attacks on the open switchgear of NPPs and transmission substations, as they are critical for the safe operation of nuclear energy in Ukraine.

Damage to these objects creates a high risk of a nuclear incident that will have global consequences. Ukrainian special services have already passed on the relevant information to partners. The IAEA was also informed.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reminded that Russia is the only country that seized a nuclear power plant in Europe, blackmailing the world.

The Ukrainian peace formula contains a clause on ensuring radiation and nuclear safety. We call on all international organizations and states that respect the UN Charter to prevent the scenario of a terrorist country. We are grateful to the IAEA for the decision to expand missions at a number of energy facilities in Ukraine. We ask the Agency, partner countries and other organizations to implement the agreements as soon as possible. We also call for a permanent, expanded mission presence at all relevant facilities.

Drones of the Russian Federation flew near the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant

IAEA experts, who are on a mission in the territory of the South Ukrainian NPP, witnessed the flight of Russian drones a few kilometers from the plant. This happened three times in a week.

According to experts' calculations, the Russian drones were at a distance of 1.5 to 6 km from the station.

The IAEA team at the South Ukrainian NPP reported that during the past week three drones flew at a distance of 1.5 to 6 km from the plant. There were no reports of damage to the station or any casualties.

Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency hid in shelters due to the threat of shelling.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The CPD debunked the Russian fake about the shelling of the Rivne NPP
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Rivne NPP
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The IAEA demands that Russia return the Zaporizhzhya NPP to Ukraine's control
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
IAEA
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian drones flew near the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant three times in a week
nuclear power plant

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?