Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities before winter. This is safety-critical equipment. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga.
Points of attention
- Russia is preparing to strike Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities, jeopardizing the safety of critical equipment.
- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga warns of the high risk of a nuclear incident with global consequences due to potential attacks on NPP switchgear and transmission substations.
- Ukrainian special services have informed partners and the IAEA about the threats to nuclear facilities, urging international organizations and states to prevent the scenario of a terrorist country.
- IAEA experts witnessed Russian drones flying near the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant, highlighting the growing tensions and risks faced by Ukraine's energy facilities.
- Calls are made for expanded missions and increased presence at relevant energy facilities to ensure nuclear and radiation safety amid escalating threats.
Russia is attacking Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities before winter
According to the data of Sybiga, which was provided in particular by the DIU, it is about probable attacks on the open switchgear of NPPs and transmission substations, as they are critical for the safe operation of nuclear energy in Ukraine.
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reminded that Russia is the only country that seized a nuclear power plant in Europe, blackmailing the world.
Drones of the Russian Federation flew near the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant
IAEA experts, who are on a mission in the territory of the South Ukrainian NPP, witnessed the flight of Russian drones a few kilometers from the plant. This happened three times in a week.
According to experts' calculations, the Russian drones were at a distance of 1.5 to 6 km from the station.
The IAEA team at the South Ukrainian NPP reported that during the past week three drones flew at a distance of 1.5 to 6 km from the plant. There were no reports of damage to the station or any casualties.
Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency hid in shelters due to the threat of shelling.
