The CPD debunked the Russian fake about the shelling of the Rivne NPP

Emails allegedly from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine about the "rocket attack" at the Rivne NPP are part of an information attack by the Russian invaders. This was reported by the Center for Combating Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Russia is spreading a fake about the missile attack on the Rivne NPP

According to the agency, Ukrainians began receiving e-mails stating that the "rocket strike" allegedly inflicted on the Rivne NPP caused an increased level of radiation. The letters include evacuation instructions and links to unknown questionable resources.

As the Center for countering disinformation found out, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine did not send such messages.

The mails of the emergency services were not hacked.

Most likely, these letters were sent through duplicate mailboxes and are part of a Russian information attack aimed at sowing panic among the population, discrediting Ukrainian state structures and lowering the level of trust in them. Share

Citizens are urged not to follow the links indicated in these letters. The letter itself must be marked as spam.

If it was not possible to avoid going through the link, you should contact the Cyber Police Department.

Zakharova cynically accused Ukraine of preparing provocations at the Kursk NPP

The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Zakharova, cynically appealed to international organizations, such as the UN and the IAEA, in connection with information allegedly received by the Russian Federation about the preparation of "provocations by the Kyiv regime at the nuclear facilities of the Russian Federation."

According to the information received, the Kyiv regime has started preparations for an attack on the Kursk nuclear power plant, the propagandist said.

Russia, which itself captured and holds Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya NPP, hypocritically called on the international community to immediately condemn "provocative actions being prepared by the Kyiv regime and to prevent violations of the nuclear and physical nuclear security of the Kursk NPP, the result of which could be a large-scale man-made disaster in Europe." .