The CPD debunked the Russian fake about the shelling of the Rivne NPP

Emails allegedly from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine about the "rocket attack" at the Rivne NPP are part of an information attack by the Russian invaders. This was reported by the Center for Combating Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Russian fake news about a missile attack on the Rivne NPP is debunked by the Center for Combating Disinformation in Ukraine.
- The alleged emails from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were part of a Russian information attack to undermine trust in Ukrainian state structures.
- Citizens are warned against clicking on links in suspicious emails and urged to report such incidents to law enforcement agencies for investigation.
- International reactions to Russia's accusations of Ukrainian provocations demonstrate the baselessness and hypocrisy of the claims.
- The safety of citizens is paramount, and it is crucial to stay vigilant against fake news and disinformation campaigns that aim to cause panic and destabilize the situation.
Russia is spreading a fake about the missile attack on the Rivne NPP
According to the agency, Ukrainians began receiving e-mails stating that the "rocket strike" allegedly inflicted on the Rivne NPP caused an increased level of radiation. The letters include evacuation instructions and links to unknown questionable resources.
As the Center for countering disinformation found out, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine did not send such messages.
The mails of the emergency services were not hacked.
Citizens are urged not to follow the links indicated in these letters. The letter itself must be marked as spam.
If it was not possible to avoid going through the link, you should contact the Cyber Police Department.
Zakharova cynically accused Ukraine of preparing provocations at the Kursk NPP
The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Zakharova, cynically appealed to international organizations, such as the UN and the IAEA, in connection with information allegedly received by the Russian Federation about the preparation of "provocations by the Kyiv regime at the nuclear facilities of the Russian Federation."
According to the information received, the Kyiv regime has started preparations for an attack on the Kursk nuclear power plant, the propagandist said.
Russia, which itself captured and holds Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya NPP, hypocritically called on the international community to immediately condemn "provocative actions being prepared by the Kyiv regime and to prevent violations of the nuclear and physical nuclear security of the Kursk NPP, the result of which could be a large-scale man-made disaster in Europe." .
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-