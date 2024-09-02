Analysts from the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security Council note that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is pursuing several goals in the framework of his planned visit to Mongolia.
Points of attention
- Putin's visit to Mongolia serves multiple aims, including discrediting the International Criminal Court and diverting attention from domestic conflicts and the war in Ukraine.
- By promising gas and fuel supplies, Putin aims to secure support from Mongolia and undermine Western standards, positioning himself as an alternative power center.
- Putin's visit challenges Western institutions and narratives, showcasing his defiance against diplomatic isolation and punitive measures imposed by the West.
- The propaganda spread by Putin during his visit aims to portray Russia as a formidable force in the Global South and reshape perceptions regarding the conflict in Ukraine.
- Through his actions in Mongolia, Putin seeks to bolster his own image as a leader unafraid of Western backlash and solidify his influence beyond traditional power players.
What is Putin trying to achieve with a demonstrative visit to Mongolia
It is noted that the official purpose of the visit is the participation of the Kremlin dictator in the celebrations on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of the victory over Japan on the Khalkhin-Gol River.
However, Putin aims to discredit the International Criminal Court, which issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of war crimes in Ukraine.
In particular, the Kremlin dictator seeks to give Russian propaganda a reason to spread narratives about the helplessness and powerlessness of the orders of Western institutions.
A trip to Mongolia, which has ratified the Rome Statute and as a member of the ICC, is supposed to arrest Putin, will put international legal institutions under attack.
How Putin seeks to challenge the West through a visit to Mongolia
Putin also wants to debunk claims of Russia's diplomatic isolation amid its ongoing criminal war against Ukraine.
In addition, analysts note that the Kremlin dictator also seeks to consolidate public support and improve his own image as a leader who is not afraid of "Western punitive measures."
Also, with "international successes", Putin continues to divert the attention of the Russian population from the situation in the Kursk region and Ukraine's attacks on targets inside the Russian Federation.
Putin's visit to Mongolia is part of efforts to promote himself as an alternative to the West and China as a "power center" for the countries of the Global South and to impose his propaganda on the war in Ukraine. In a long interview with one of the Mongolian newspapers, Putin devoted a lot of attention to justifying his invasion of Ukraine and shifting responsibility for the war he unleashed on the "collective West.
In exchange for a friendly reception, Putin promised that Mongolia would be able to use some of the cheap gas that would flow through the country via a pipeline to China. Mongolia also received a promise to supply fuel and lubricants at discounted prices.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-