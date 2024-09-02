Analysts from the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security Council note that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is pursuing several goals in the framework of his planned visit to Mongolia.

What is Putin trying to achieve with a demonstrative visit to Mongolia

It is noted that the official purpose of the visit is the participation of the Kremlin dictator in the celebrations on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of the victory over Japan on the Khalkhin-Gol River.

However, Putin aims to discredit the International Criminal Court, which issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of war crimes in Ukraine.

In particular, the Kremlin dictator seeks to give Russian propaganda a reason to spread narratives about the helplessness and powerlessness of the orders of Western institutions.

A trip to Mongolia, which has ratified the Rome Statute and as a member of the ICC, is supposed to arrest Putin, will put international legal institutions under attack.

How Putin seeks to challenge the West through a visit to Mongolia

Putin also wants to debunk claims of Russia's diplomatic isolation amid its ongoing criminal war against Ukraine.

In addition, analysts note that the Kremlin dictator also seeks to consolidate public support and improve his own image as a leader who is not afraid of "Western punitive measures."

Also, with "international successes", Putin continues to divert the attention of the Russian population from the situation in the Kursk region and Ukraine's attacks on targets inside the Russian Federation.

Putin's visit to Mongolia is part of efforts to promote himself as an alternative to the West and China as a "power center" for the countries of the Global South and to impose his propaganda on the war in Ukraine. In a long interview with one of the Mongolian newspapers, Putin devoted a lot of attention to justifying his invasion of Ukraine and shifting responsibility for the war he unleashed on the "collective West.