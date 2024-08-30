Mongolian authorities have given assurances to Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin that he will not be arrested under an International Criminal Court warrant during a visit to the country.

What is known about the probability of Putin's arrest during his visit to Mongolia

It is noted that Mongolia has ratified the Rome Statute and is able to arrest Putin in accordance with the ICC warrant.

According to the publication's sources, the Kremlin dictator has already received guarantees that he will not be arrested during his visit to Mongolia in accordance with the ICC's warrant for involvement in war crimes in Ukraine.

The authors of the article emphasize that Putin should arrive in Mongolia in September.

This will be his first trip to an ICC member state since the arrest warrant was issued.

It is noted that Mongolia, as a signatory of the Rome Statute, which regulates the court's activities, is obliged to execute the warrant and arrest Putin if he appears on its territory.

Journalists of the publication emphasize that official representatives of the administration of the president, the prime minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Putin's visit.

However, on August 30, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia held a meeting with representatives of numerous foreign embassies. As part of this meeting, Mongolian diplomats said that the visit of the Kremlin dictator is related to the celebration of the 85th anniversary of the battle on Khalkh Gol in 1939 against Japanese troops.

What is known about Putin's other visits after the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest

Previously, Putin did not risk traveling to countries that ratified the Rome Statute. In particular, because of this, he missed last year's summit of BRICS leaders in South Africa, which also includes China, Brazil and India.

This was because the host country made it clear that it would have to comply with the ICC warrant as a member state.

Putin also decided not to go to the Group of 20 summit last year in India, even though it is not a member of the ISS.

In addition, Putin was invited in November to the G-20 summit in Brazil, which it will host in November.

At the same time, President Luis da Silva said that the issue of whether to arrest Putin as a country that signed the agreement with the Hague Court will be decided by the judiciary.