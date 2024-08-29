There are three fundamental reasons why any dialogue between Ukraine and the Russian dictator Putin for the time being will be empty and will not create the foundations for a just peace.

Impossibility to trust Russia

Mykhailo Podoliaka, adviser to the head of the President's Office, noted that in 1928, the Litvinov Pact was signed at the initiative of the Kremlin, which provided for the renunciation of war as a means of state policy.

Despite this, the USSR and its successor Russia unleashed dozens of wars and violated hundreds of agreements, including the Budapest Memorandum of 1994 and the Agreement on the Ukrainian-Russian border of 2003, Podoliak recalled.

The problem of fair reparations

Podolyak also notes that Ukraine's losses since the beginning of the war are estimated at between 700 billion and 1 trillion dollars.

Russia is unable to pay such compensation on its own, so an international monitoring mechanism is needed, similar to the one under which Iraq deducted interest from oil and gas revenues for Kuwait after the 1990-1991 occupation. However, the creation of such a mechanism is possible only with the cooperation of the aggressor state, as was the case in Iraq, where for this it was necessary to remove from power, arrest and execute Saddam Hussein. The conclusion regarding Putin is obvious.

Impossibility of punishing war criminals

The main criminal in Russia is Putin. According to the statute of the International Criminal Court, the head of the Kremlin does not have immunity for war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide. This means that he will resist the investigation to the last and will not betray his subordinates.

All wars end, after which negotiations begin and peace agreements are signed. The only obstacle on this path is one person, whose name is already written in history in blood, — wrote Podolyak.

Deputy Commander of the Third Assault Force Zhorin predicted the most likely outcome of the negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

Deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, ex-commander of the "Azov" regiment, Major Maksym Zhorin, in an interview with Online.UA, stated that Ukraine is being systematically pushed to start negotiations with Russia, but it is important to understand that they will have catastrophic consequences.

According to Zhorin, he has the impression that Ukrainians are gradually being "moved in the direction of negotiations."

Against this background, it is important to realize that it is the Russians who really want our society to have a discussion on this issue.

Zhorin also warned that potential negotiations with Russia will most likely have a tragic ending for Ukraine. Because it is said that the aggressor country will demand a conditional break, which it will use to prepare for a new powerful strike.