Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not interested and is unlikely to be interested in the near future in good faith negotiations for peace in Ukraine.

Analysts note that on June 16, at the summit, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that "Russia should not sit at the negotiating table now" and that peace in Ukraine will only come when "Russia agrees to international principles and the UN Charter."

At the same time, analysts note that the ruler Putin is not interested in negotiations in good faith and only feigns interest in negotiations in individual cases as part of a broader information effort aimed at inciting the West to make concessions that would violate Ukraine's sovereignty.

Putin is unlikely to be interested in negotiating in good faith for the foreseeable future, given that he recently put forward a theory of Russian victory in Ukraine, which is based on the assumption that Russian forces are capable of an indefinite creeping advance on the battlefield to withstand Western support for Ukraine.

The Russian dictator put forward absurd "conditions for ending the war in Ukraine"

On the eve of the Peace Summit, Putin stated that Ukrainian troops "must be withdrawn totally from the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions within the administrative borders.

In addition, according to the illegitimate president of Russia, "Ukraine should inform about its refusal to join NATO." He said, "If these conditions are met, Russia will immediately cease fire."

I draw your attention, precisely from the entire territory of these regions within their administrative borders, which existed at the time of their entry into Ukraine. As soon as Kyiv declares that it is ready for such a decision and begins the real withdrawal of troops from these regions, as well as officially announces the rejection of plans to join NATO, an order to cease fire and start negotiations will come from our side immediately, literally at that very moment. I repeat, we will do it immediately, — said Putin.

According to him, the essence of the Russian proposal is allegedly "not in a temporary truce." It is not about freezing the conflict but about its "end", added the Russian dictator.