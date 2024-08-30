ICC warned Mongolia about Putin's visit
Category
Politics
Publication date

ICC warned Mongolia about Putin's visit

Vladimir Putin
Читати українською
Source:  BBC

The spokesman of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Dr. Fadi el-Abdallah, said that if Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin visits Mongolia this week, he should be arrested.

Points of attention

  • The International Criminal Court has issued a warning to Mongolia to arrest Vladimir Putin if he visits the country, citing war crimes committed against Ukraine.
  • Ukraine demands the execution of an international warrant for Putin's arrest and his transfer to the ICC for trial, emphasizing the seriousness of the war crimes allegations.
  • Mongolia is urged to cooperate with the ICC and fulfill the mandatory international arrest warrant for Putin, who faces accusations of atrocities and crimes against humanity in Ukraine.
  • The ICC emphasizes the importance of signatory countries like Mongolia complying with the Rome Statute and stands ready to take action in case of non-cooperation.
  • The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine highlights Putin's alleged role in crimes including abduction of Ukrainian children, murders, rapes, and genocide, calling for justice through extradition to The Hague.

The ICC demands that Mongolia arrest Putin in the event of his visit

It is noted that Putin's visit to Mongolia, scheduled for Tuesday next week, will be his first visit to an ICC member state after the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.

We have a great relationship with our Mongolian partners. Of course, all aspects of the president's visit were carefully prepared, his spokesman Dmytro Peskov said regarding the possible arrest of the Kremlin dictator in Mongolia.

According to the spokesperson of the International Criminal Court, Mongolia, like all countries that have undertaken to comply with the Rome Statute, must cooperate.

Fadi el-Abdallah says ICC judges will consider cases of "non-cooperation" by signatory countries and report to the Assembly of States Parties, which can "take any measures it deems appropriate."

Ukraine calls on Mongolia to arrest Putin on the warrant of the International Criminal Court

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted that Mongolia is obliged to fulfill a mandatory international warrant for the arrest of dictator Vladimir Putin during his upcoming visit.

The Ukrainian side hopes that the Mongolian government is aware of the fact that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal. The International Criminal Court, whose jurisdiction is recognized by Mongolia, issued a warrant for his arrest on suspicion of the illegal forced transfer of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine notes.

The department noted that the accusation against Putin of kidnapping Ukrainian children is only one of the numerous war crimes committed by Putin and the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, for which they must be brought to justice.

They are guilty of unleashing a criminal war against Ukraine and the atrocities of the occupation army of the Russian Federation against the Ukrainian people - murders, rapes, robberies, shelling of civilian infrastructure, as well as genocide.

We call on the Mongolian authorities to execute the mandatory international arrest warrant and hand over Putin to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin visited Kazakhstan despite ICC warrant
Putin visited Kazakhstan despite ICC warrant
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Punish Russia. Zelenskiy submitted to the Rada a draft law on the ratification of the Rome Statute of the ICC
Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
Zelenskiy
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In Mongolia, they refused to arrest Putin on the warrant of the International Criminal Court — Sources
Flag of Mongolia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?