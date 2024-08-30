The spokesman of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Dr. Fadi el-Abdallah, said that if Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin visits Mongolia this week, he should be arrested.
The ICC demands that Mongolia arrest Putin in the event of his visit
It is noted that Putin's visit to Mongolia, scheduled for Tuesday next week, will be his first visit to an ICC member state after the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.
According to the spokesperson of the International Criminal Court, Mongolia, like all countries that have undertaken to comply with the Rome Statute, must cooperate.
Fadi el-Abdallah says ICC judges will consider cases of "non-cooperation" by signatory countries and report to the Assembly of States Parties, which can "take any measures it deems appropriate."
Ukraine calls on Mongolia to arrest Putin on the warrant of the International Criminal Court
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted that Mongolia is obliged to fulfill a mandatory international warrant for the arrest of dictator Vladimir Putin during his upcoming visit.
The department noted that the accusation against Putin of kidnapping Ukrainian children is only one of the numerous war crimes committed by Putin and the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, for which they must be brought to justice.
They are guilty of unleashing a criminal war against Ukraine and the atrocities of the occupation army of the Russian Federation against the Ukrainian people - murders, rapes, robberies, shelling of civilian infrastructure, as well as genocide.
