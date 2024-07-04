Putin visited Kazakhstan despite ICC warrant

Russia's illegitimate president, Vladimir Putin, has flown to Kazakhstan on a business trip, despite an International Criminal Court warrant ordering the country to arrest him.

What is known about Putin's visit to Kazakhstan

As noted, the Russian dictator of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana. He is scheduled to meet with the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the Acting President of Iran, Mohammad Mohbar.

The leaders of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Mongolia, Qatar and the UAE will also be present at the summit. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres may also arrive in Astana.

The main program of the SCO summit will be held on July 4.

Arrest of Putin

On March 17, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and the Commissioner for Children's Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova. They are suspected of illegally deporting Ukrainian children from the occupied territories of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, which is a war crime.

Putin and Lvova-Belova, as official suspects, should be arrested in countries that have ratified the Rome Statute. That is, visits to 123 countries are closed for them.

After issuing the warrant, Putin travelled only to Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, China and North Korea. These countries have not ratified the statute.