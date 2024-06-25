Zelenskyy welcomes ICC decision for issuing arrest warrants for Shoigu and Gerasimov

As the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced, he welcomes the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants for the former head of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu and the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov for shelling the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy is satisfied with the new ICC decision

The President noted that henchmen of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are accused of committing terrible crimes against civilians in Ukraine "during Russia's reckless bombing of critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine."

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, absolutely every criminal involved in the planning and execution of these strikes must know that justice will be served

We hope to see them behind bars, he added. Share

According to the Ukrainian leader, the long-awaited decision of the International Court of Justice is proof that Putin and his henchmen will not be able to escape responsibility for what they have done.

We look forward to new and further arrest warrants to end Russia's sense of impunity. A feeling that fueled Russian crimes for decades. Accountability is the only way to end them. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

What is known about the ICC warrants for the arrest of Shoigu and Gerasimov

The Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court announced its final decision on Russian war criminals on June 25.

As mentioned earlier, it issued arrest warrants for former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov for shelling Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Вітаю сьогоднішні ордери на арешт, видані Міжнародним кримінальним судом @IntlCrimCourt щодо двох ключових фігур у російському військовому керівництві.



Обох звинувачують у скоєнні жахливих злочинів проти цивільних осіб в Україні під час безросудних бомбардувань Росією критичної… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 25, 2024

It is also worth noting that the ICC recently issued arrest warrants for the long-range aviation commanders of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation as part of the investigation into the shelling of Ukrainian energy infrastructure.