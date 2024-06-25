ICC issues war crimes arrest warrants for Shoigu and Geramisov

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the former Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Army, Valery Gerasimov

It is noted that the warrant for their arrest was issued due to suspicion of their alleged involvement in international crimes committed between October 10, 2022 and at least March 9, 2023. They are accused of attacks on civilians and crimes against humanity.

Thus, the court is convinced that there are sufficient grounds to consider Shoigu and Gerasimov responsible for missile strikes on Ukrainian electrical infrastructure from October 10, 2022, to at least March 9, 2023. During this period, the Russian armed forces carried out numerous strikes on power plants and substations in various places in Ukraine.

ICC prosecutors also believe that Shoigu and Gerasimov are individually responsible for all these crimes.

Putin's Arrest Warrant

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in connection with his involvement in crimes committed during the war in Ukraine.

This decision was an important step in the process of international justice and accountability for war crimes.

The arrest warrant was issued based on allegations of gross violations of international law, including crimes against humanity and war crimes.