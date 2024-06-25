ICC issues war crimes arrest warrants for Shoigu and Geramisov

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the former Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Army, Valery Gerasimov
Points of attention
- The International Criminal Court issued the arrest warrant due to the suspicion of the involvement of Shoigu and Gerasimov in war crimes on the territory of Ukraine.
- Russian war criminals are accused of attacks on civilians and crimes against humanity.
- The warrant for Putin's arrest was an essential step in accountability for war crimes and bringing him to international justice.
- In addition to diplomatic and political immunity, the issuance of a warrant for Putin's arrest is a signal that impunity for criminal actions is unacceptable.
- The ICC's decision to arrest Russian war criminals and the dictator is an essential step in ensuring justice for the victims of the conflict in Ukraine.
ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian war criminals Shoigu and Gerasimov
It is noted that the warrant for their arrest was issued due to suspicion of their alleged involvement in international crimes committed between October 10, 2022 and at least March 9, 2023. They are accused of attacks on civilians and crimes against humanity.
Thus, the court is convinced that there are sufficient grounds to consider Shoigu and Gerasimov responsible for missile strikes on Ukrainian electrical infrastructure from October 10, 2022, to at least March 9, 2023. During this period, the Russian armed forces carried out numerous strikes on power plants and substations in various places in Ukraine.
ICC prosecutors also believe that Shoigu and Gerasimov are individually responsible for all these crimes.
Putin's Arrest Warrant
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in connection with his involvement in crimes committed during the war in Ukraine.
This decision was an important step in the process of international justice and accountability for war crimes.
The arrest warrant was issued based on allegations of gross violations of international law, including crimes against humanity and war crimes.
The warrant aims to bring Putin to justice and ensure justice for the victims of the conflict. Despite diplomatic and political immunity, the issuance of a warrant for Putin's arrest is a powerful signal from the international community that impunity for such actions is unacceptable.
