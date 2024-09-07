A drone attacked an ammunition warehouse in Soldatsky in the Voronezh region, after which a fire started. The fire destroyed the stockpile of North Korean missiles.

Missiles from the DPRK were destroyed at a warehouse in the Voronezh region

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Combating Disinformation (CCP), reported that the fire destroyed North Korean missile stocks in Soldatsky, Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

An ammunition warehouse was struck in Soldatsky, Voronezh region. Destroyed Korean missiles, which Putin actually begged from Kim Jong Un, condescendingly. Andriy Kovalenko Head of the Center for Combating Disinformation

According to Kovalenko, the same fate awaits Iranian missiles.

Russia has repeatedly used North Korean ammunition for shelling Ukraine. However, they showed low efficiency.

Almost half of North Korean missiles miss their targets. They explode in the air or go off course.

Attack of military personnel near Voronezh

On the night of September 7, a drone struck an ammunition warehouse in the village of Soldatske in the Ostrogozka district of the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

Local residents heard loud explosions. Detonation of ammunition began.

Russian authorities have traditionally lied to citizens. They reported that they allegedly suppressed the drone, and the fire started due to the fall of the drone.

There are no casualties among civilians. Residents of the village were evacuated to other settlements.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation did not mention in the summary the drone attack on the ammunition warehouse near Voronezh.