Why cooperation between the Russian Federation and the DPRK is dangerous not only for Ukraine — Kirby's explanation

The deepening of military cooperation between the Russian Federation and the DPRK is dangerous not only for Ukraine, but also for the countries of the Indo-Pacific region.

Military cooperation between the Russian Federation and North Korea is dangerous not only for Ukraine

White House National Security Adviser John Kirby noted that he could not confirm that it was North Korean missiles that were used for the attack on Kyiv on August 11, but added that such actions of the Russian army correspond to Putin's intentions regarding the use of military aid from North Korea.

However, in recent weeks and months we have seen the Russians use North Korean ballistic missiles for their strikes on Ukraine. We've been talking about this for a long time - Putin is desperate, he desperately needs help and military capability, because export controls and sanctions have effectively turned the economy he had before the war into a wartime economy. And he is desperately turning to countries like Iran and North Korea for help, Kirby said. Share

The adviser emphasized that cooperation between Russia and North Korea is dangerous not only for Ukraine, but also for the countries of the Indo-Pacific region.

It is quite obvious that military cooperation between the DPRK and the Russian Federation is dangerous for Ukraine, as these missiles continue to attack Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure, but it is also dangerous for the Indo-Pacific region and any development of it will have consequences for the security of countries in this region, - he said. Share

According to Kirby, the United States and its allies and partners will take measures to reduce the risks of military interaction between Pyongyang and Moscow.

The attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on August 11

On the night of August 11, Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and groups of attack drones.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Poltava community, Khmelnytskyi region and Bila Tserkva of Kyiv region.

There are victims in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack. It is known that fragments of a North Korean missile fell on private houses in the Brovary district. A 35-year-old man and his four-year-old son died.

Also, three people were injured - a 45-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy. They were hospitalized.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, reacted to the tragedy in the Kyiv region.