The Russian army began to fight against Ukraine with missile systems from North Korea

What is known about the Bulsae-4 missile complex

As noted, the complex was discovered by Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance on one of the routes when it was in an open area.

There are almost no exact data on the characteristics of North Korean weapons, but it is known that the Bulsae-4 launcher consists of a rotary package of eight containers with missiles, placed on the chassis of the North Korean M-2010 wheeled armored personnel carrier with a 6 x 6 wheel formula.

Bulsae-4 self-propelled ATGM (photo — from open sources)

The guided missile has large stabilizers and a target attack mode from above, where armored vehicles have the thinnest armor. An electro-optical head is used to guide the missile in combination with command guidance via a fiber optic cable.

Thanks to this, the operator of the complex carries out manual video control. During the flight of the missile, it sees all the folds of the terrain, all the objects and can bypass obstacles and hit the target beyond direct visibility or even behind cover. Share

It also allows you to achieve high accuracy of damage at the maximum range from the first shot.

Cooperation between Russia and the DPRK

On June 19, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin flew to the DPRK for the first time in 24 years and met with Kim Jong Un. Politicians signed documents that strengthen cooperation.

After that, the head of the national security department of the administration of the president of South Korea, Jang Ho-jin, said that Seoul will not be bound by anything in terms of helping Ukraine if Russia transfers high-precision weapons to North Korea.

Forbes wrote that Ukraine will be able to destroy Russian planes if it receives South Korean missiles.