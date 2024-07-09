North Korea sent an elite military to Russia

A delegation of elite military personnel went from North Korea to Russia for training.

What is known about North Korea sending elite military to Russia

According to the journalists of the publication, the delegation of the North Korean military is headed by a resident of the Kim Il Sung Military University, Kim Geum Chol.

It is noted that this is the first exchange of military personnel between the two countries.

During the meeting of the dictators Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, an agreement on a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" was signed, providing an agreement on mutual defence.

This is causing concern on the part of the US and South Korea.

In Washington and Seoul, they announce the supply of weapons from the DPRK to Russia.

South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol, who will attend the NATO summit in Washington this week, warned Moscow about the negative consequences of friendship with Pyongyang for active economic relations between the two countries.

What is known about Russia's aid from Iran

According to the journalists of the publication, Iran has significantly increased the production of ballistic missiles at two of its facilities as part of the October 2022 agreement, according to which these missiles will be transferred to Russia.

Journalists of the publication refer to American analysts who studied satellite photos and Iranian officials.

Currently, Iran's missile stockpile is estimated at 3,000 units and is the largest among other countries in the Middle East.

Planet Labs satellite images of the Modarres military base in March and the Khogyr industrial complex in April show more than 30 new structures.

According to Jeffrey Lewis of the Middlebury Institute for International Studies, the new buildings were surrounded by earthen ramparts to prevent an explosion in one building from detonating neighbouring buildings.

Lewis noted that the expansion began in Khojira last August and in Modarres in October.

Three Iranian officials confirmed on condition of anonymity that the facilities are being expanded to increase the production of ballistic missiles. Some of the new buildings will also double UAV production.

One of the Iranian officials disclosed that drones and missiles would be sent to the Russian Federation, drones to the Houthis, and a certain number of missiles to the Lebanese Hezbollah.