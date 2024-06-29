The international organization Conflict Armament Research found fragments of North Korean missiles in Ukraine

The head of a research organization that has been tracking weapons used in attacks in Ukraine since 2018 told the UN Security Council that it was "indisputably" established that the remains of ballistic missiles found in Ukraine came from North Korea.

The remains of a North Korean missile were discovered after the Russian attack on Kharkiv

The United States and its Western allies clashed with Russia and North Korea at the meeting, saying both countries had violated a UN embargo on arms exports from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Russia rejected the "groundless accusations" and North Korea dismissed the meeting as an "extremely brazen act" to discuss "someone's alleged arms transfer".

Jonah Leff, executive director of Conflict Armament Research, provided the council with a detailed analysis of the remnants of the missile that struck Kharkiv on January 2.

He said the organization documented the missile's rocket engine, its tail and nearly 300 components made by 26 companies from eight countries and territories, and determined that the missile was either a KN-23 or a KN-24 manufactured in 2023 in North Korea. .

The organization came to the conclusion based on the missile's unique characteristics — its diameter, the distinct thrust of the jet blade that directs the missile's thrust and trajectory, the pattern around the igniter, the presence of Korean characters on some of the missile's components, and other signs and components dating back to 2023 — Leff said. Share

The US representative emphasized that the independent findings of Leff's research organization confirmed the reports from open sources. He also stated that in addition to dozens of missiles transferred to Russia by North Korea, it also illegally transported more than 11,000 containers of ammunition.

Russia may provide North Korea with technology to improve nuclear weapons

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell believes that North Korea, in exchange for military assistance to Russia, may ask for technologies to improve long-range missiles and nuclear weapons.

Campbell recalled that Putin's recent visit to North Korea was the Russian ruler's first in more than 20 years and highlighted the partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang in the context of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

This partnership has its limits, but it cannot be ignored.

The deputy head of the US State Department noted that in recent months there has been a "dramatic increase in the level" of relations between Russia and North Korea, as a result of which Moscow received a "substantial number" of North Korean artillery shells and long-range missiles.

We believe there are ongoing discussions about what North Korea will get in return. This may be related to its plans to develop long-range missiles or nuclear weapons. Share

At the same time, according to the diplomat, China is "excited to some extent" by the strengthening of contacts between Russia and North Korea.