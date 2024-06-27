North Korea to send engineer troops to Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia

North Korea will send construction and engineering troops to the occupied territories of Donetsk region. This will happen already in July this year. The Koreans will allegedly carry out "restorative work".

North Korea will send engineering troops to Donbas already in July

As reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) regarding the South Korean television channel TV Chosun, North Korea is preparing to send large-scale engineering forces to Donbas already in July.

Journalists refer to a South Korean government official. The forces of the North Korean army will allegedly help the occupiers restore infrastructure in occupied Donetsk.

The channel notes that the North Korean army has 10 engineering brigades. If it sends three or four engineering brigades to the occupied part of Ukraine, North Korea can receive up to 115 million dollars from Russia every year.

At the same time, the Institute for the Study of War notes that Russia seeks to create a coalition of friendly states with historically warm ties with the USSR to form the basis of an alternative world order.

However, analysts have not yet confirmed North Korean troops' intentions to participate in hostilities in Ukraine. Direct North Korean engineering support could free up Russian combat power for operations along the front line and contribute to Russian efforts to expand military infrastructure and defence fortifications in the occupied territory of Ukraine.

Cooperation between North Korea and Russia

On June 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin visited North Korea for the first time in over twenty years. Then, Russia and North Korea signed a partnership agreement.

Later, the media reported that the Russian Federation and North Korea had agreed to provide immediate military assistance to each other if either country faced an armed attack. This "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement" between North Korea and the Russian Federation restores the defunct mutual defence agreement of the 1960s.