US and its allies condemn Russia-North Korea military cooperation: details

The United States, South Korea and Japan have condemned increased military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, including the supply of weapons from North Korea.

What is said in the joint statement of the USA, South Korea and Japan

The statement emphasised that, in addition to continuing the suffering of the Ukrainian people, the supply of weapons from North Korea violates numerous UN Security Council resolutions and threatens stability in both Northeast Asia and Europe.

The development of the partnership between North Korea and Russia, as evidenced by the signing of a strategic partnership agreement during the visit of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang on June 19, should cause serious concern to all those interested in maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, the authors of the document noted.

The US, South Korea and Japan affirm their intention to strengthen diplomatic and security cooperation further to counter North Korea's regional and global security threats.

The US commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains steadfast. The United States, the Republic of Korea and Japan also confirm that the path to dialogue remains open and call on North Korea to stop further provocations and return to negotiations, the statement said. Share

What is known about the Russia-North Korea treaty and Putin's statements?

On June 18, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin visited North Korea for the first time in 24 years and met with its leader, Kim Jong Un.

They signed an agreement on a long-term partnership - probably a strategic agreement, in particular regarding military support. After that, Kim Jong-un said that the relations between the two countries are entering a period of "new prosperity".

Amid growing ties between Russia and North Korea, Seoul said it "will have no obstacles in helping Ukraine with lethal weapons" if Russia supplies North Korea with high-precision weapons.