According to the chief of the British Secretary of Defense Grant Shapps, the visit of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, to North Korea should be taken as a warning.

Shapps reacted to Putin's new foreign visit

According to the British defence minister, the scenes from Putin's visit to North Korea are genuinely "bizarre," but he stressed that they should be taken as a warning.

A new axis of tyranny is working to undermine our freedoms. Only by strengthening our Armed Forces can we deter them. Grant Shapps British Defence Minister

What is known about Putin's visit to North Korea

On June 19, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, arrived in North Korea, where he was met by the dictator Kim Jong Un.

Together, they drove from the airport in a limousine in a massive procession through the streets of Pyongyang, where buildings were decorated with giant Russian flags and portraits of the head of the Kremlin.

Moreover, Putin reportedly attended a lavish meeting ceremony in the city's main square, where he and Kim saluted an honour guard and walked the red carpet.

Videos released by the Kremlin showed the square filled with thousands of spectators, including children with balloons and people wearing T-shirts with the red, white, and blue colours of the Russian and North Korean flags.

Huge crowds lined the streets to meet Putin's motorcade.

They chanted "Welcome, Putin" while waving flowers and the flags of North Korea and Russia.