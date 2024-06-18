Kadyrov began to prepare successors after Putin, media investigation says

Rumours about the serious illness of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, appeared last year. Even though Putin's protégé is still in power, the investigation of the "Project" indicates that he may soon lose it.

Kadyrov could not overcome his illness

As journalists managed to find out, the head of Chechnya had and still has kidney problems, but he solved them, at least for a while.

There is a high probability that Kadyrov's health condition has deteriorated again, because in recent weeks he has appeared in public with swelling.

Moreover, he often could not speak clearly during speeches.

In the course of a large-scale investigation by the Project, it became known that Putin's protégé is already actively preparing successors because he is aware that he may die suddenly.

It is essential to understand that his family members hold all high-ranking positions in the republic. Kadyrov is not embarrassed that some of them are not even 18 years old.

According to journalists, illness caused Kadyrov to take such decisive actions.

Putin is also preparing successors to his regime

According to ISW analysts, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin realised that he would lose sole power sooner or later and began looking for a replacement.

The American Institute for the Study of War reached this conclusion after analyzing the Kremlin's latest staff reshuffles.

First of all, it is said that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation fired 4 deputy ministers of defense and replaced them with a "close relative", the son of the former prime minister of Russia and an economist.

We are talking about Anna Tsivilova, Pavel Fradkov, and First Deputy Minister of Defense Leonid Gornin.