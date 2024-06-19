North Korea, Russia dictators made first joint statement in Pyongyang: details

Late in the evening of June 18, Vladimir Putin arrived in North Korea to meet with President Kim Jong Un. This is the first visit of the Kremlin leader to North Korea in the last 24 years.

What is known about the talks between Putin and Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang

Kim Jong Un supported Russia's so-called special operation in Ukraine. The talks between the Kremlin and North Korean delegations lasted more than one and a half hours. A personal meeting of the dictators is ahead.

Relations between Moscow and North Korea are entering a period of new prosperity, Kim Jong-un noted. He also cynically emphasised the important role of Russia in maintaining the strategic balance in the world. Share

At the meeting with Kim Jong Un, Putin announced a "new fundamental document" to form the basis of relations between the Kremlin and Pyongyang.

Last year, during your visit to Russia, we made significant progress in building our interstate ties. Today, a new fundamental document was prepared, which will form the basis of our long-term relations.

Putin expressed hope that his next meeting with the president of the DPRK will take place in Moscow, Russia.

Fascinated by Pyongyang's "incredible transformation" over the past 24 years, Putin made several wild statements. Then, the main theses:

Moscow is fighting imperialism imposed by the US for decades;

interaction between Russia and North Korea is based on "equality" and "mutual respect";

feats of previous generations are a "good basis" for the development of relations between countries;

100% negotiations with Kim Jong Un will be productive.

On June 18, Vladimir Putin's two-day visit to North Korea begins. This will be the second trip of the Russian head of state to Pyongyang in history.

Main theses of the talks between Putin and Kim Jong Un:

Putin's visit to North Korea may threaten Ukraine because Russia supports the war.

Possible military cooperation between Russia and North Korea in the supply of weapons threatens the security of the region.

Russia may receive support from North Korea in exchange for technical assistance in intelligence technology and the space industry.

Joint development of weapons systems may occur between the two countries, which will potentially threaten stability in the region.

Putin doesn't like Western weapons getting into Ukraine, and he can look to North Korea for support in exchange for weapons and technology.

How Putin's visit to North Korea can threaten Ukraine

The war with Ukraine has brought Moscow and Pyongyang closer, and it is not only about North Korean weapons, which Russia needs so much. However, it is already known about the supply of North Korean missiles and shells to Russia.

It is significant that in his article for the Korean press on the eve of the visit, Putin separately mentioned support for the war against Ukraine.

We highly appreciate the firm support of North Korea in conducting a special military operation (war. — Ed.) of Russia in Ukraine, — wrote Putin. Share

Kim Jong Un invited Putin to North Korea after he visited Russia last September.

If the leaders' previous meeting was intended to lay the groundwork for their relationship, this visit will demonstrate the progress made.

The meeting between Putin and Kim attracted the attention of the world community, mainly because of possible military cooperation.

Strengthening ties in the cultural, agricultural, economic and tourism spheres is also expected.

Another important aspect is Putin's attitude to the exchange of advanced weapons and North Korea's nuclear program.

Kim Dong-yop, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in South Korea, believes that Putin's visit is symbolic.

In his opinion, Russia is aware of the need to restore ties with South Korea and is unlikely to engage in provocative cooperation with its neighbour, North Korea.

Russia needs weapons for the war in Ukraine

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has lasted for more than two and a half years, makes North Korea and Russia increasingly dependent on each other.

North Korea, one of the world's most isolated nations, could return to economic growth as observers say arms shipments to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine will add to its coffers.

Professor Nam Sung-wook of Korea University believes that a critical item on the agenda of Vladimir Putin's talks with Kim Jong-un will be "the number of weapons that North Korea can provide to Russia."

He believes that discussions can go beyond short-term agreements on conventional arms. The two countries will likely agree on closer military cooperation, including the joint development of weapons systems.

North Korea is expected to want more than just food and fuel in exchange for weapons.