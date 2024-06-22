US Congressmen urge Biden to recognise Russia as state sponsor of terrorism

Senators of the leading parties in the US Congress — Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal — presented a bill on recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.
Points of attention
- The US Senate introduced a bill to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism against the background of Putin's agreement with North Korea.
- Party leaders are urging Biden to go all-in on the issue.
- Senators recall the crimes of Putin's regime, including poisoning, plane crashes and other events.
- Biden is recommended to take tough measures against Russia at the international level.
- Congress has bipartisan support for a bill to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.
US angers amid Putin's agreement with Kim Jong-un
According to Republican Lindsey Graham, the Russian dictator's visit to the DPRK is a new challenge and now is "the right time" to pass this bill.
Democratic senator Richard Blumenthal made a statement on this matter.
He drew attention to the fact that the agreement signed between Putin and Kim Jong Un is "deeply appalling" and "hostile to the United States, peace, freedom and justice throughout the world."
As the senators note, against the background of new provocations by the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, one cannot forget about "the illegal invasion of sovereign Ukraine in 2022, which led to the brutal murder of thousands of innocent civilians."
The United States is being urged not to forget any of the crimes of Putin's regime
It is important to understand that the senators also propose to add to the list of evidence of terrorist activities of the Russian Federation:
the poisoning of Ukrainian presidential candidate Viktor Yushchenko in 2004,
the poisoning of former Russian FSB officer Oleksandr Litvinenko in 2006,
the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 017 in Donetsk in 2014,
supporting the aerial bombardment of Aleppo in Syria in 2016,
the poisoning of former Russian military officer and British double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK in 2018,
the death in 2024 of the Russian opposition leader Oleksiy Navalny.
Blumenthal also officially confirmed to reporters that, as of today, Congress has bipartisan support for this bill.
