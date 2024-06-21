The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, began to publicly threaten South Korea after it said that it could transfer its lethal weapons to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Putin threatens South Korea over its plans to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine.
- Putin's meeting with Kim Jong Un is a bad sign and a signal of the formation of a nuclear alliance against the West.
- North Korea's supply of artillery shells and missiles to Russia is only part of the problem.
- Kim Jong-un seeks to obtain advanced military technologies from the Russian Federation.
Putin threats South Korea for its reconsidering of lethal arms supply to Ukraine
On June 20, it was officially announced that South Korea will consider the possibility of supplying weapons to Ukraine after Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un signed an agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership.
The illegitimate head of the Kremlin immediately reacted to this news.
At first, he began to assert that Seoul has nothing to worry about because Russian military aid under the treaty that was signed occurs if aggression is carried out against one of the signatories.
Western journalists draw attention to the fact that previously, only South Korea's aid to Ukraine was limited to providing first-aid kits, medicines, portable mine detectors, and protective clothing. Still, Seoul has never supplied weapons to the Armed Forces.
Russia and North Korea are forming a nuclear alliance against the West
The editors of The Times concluded that the visit of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, to the South Korean dictator, Kim Jong Un, is a terrible sign.
First of all, it is about the fact that they began to form a nuclear alliance against the countries of the West.
It is essential to understand that North Korea's supply of artillery shells and missiles to Russia is only part of the problem.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-