The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, began to publicly threaten South Korea after it said that it could transfer its lethal weapons to Ukraine.

On June 20, it was officially announced that South Korea will consider the possibility of supplying weapons to Ukraine after Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un signed an agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The illegitimate head of the Kremlin immediately reacted to this news.

At first, he began to assert that Seoul has nothing to worry about because Russian military aid under the treaty that was signed occurs if aggression is carried out against one of the signatories.

As far as I know, South Korea is not planning aggression against North Korea... As for the supply of lethal weapons (by South Korea — ed.) to the war zone in Ukraine, it would be a huge mistake. I hope that doesn't happen. If this happens, then we will also make appropriate decisions that are unlikely to please the current leadership of South Korea. Vladimir Putin The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation

Western journalists draw attention to the fact that previously, only South Korea's aid to Ukraine was limited to providing first-aid kits, medicines, portable mine detectors, and protective clothing. Still, Seoul has never supplied weapons to the Armed Forces.

Russia and North Korea are forming a nuclear alliance against the West

The editors of The Times concluded that the visit of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, to the South Korean dictator, Kim Jong Un, is a terrible sign.

First of all, it is about the fact that they began to form a nuclear alliance against the countries of the West.

It is essential to understand that North Korea's supply of artillery shells and missiles to Russia is only part of the problem.