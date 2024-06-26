Pentagon believes North Korean troops significantly not to affect Russia's war against Ukraine

The US Department of Defence has publicly promised that it will closely monitor the likely movement of North Korean troops to Russia for their participation in the war against Ukraine.

What to expect from North Korean troops in Ukraine

Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder was the first to make a statement during a news briefing.

As the speaker noted, the movement of North Korean soldiers is "definitely something that should be closely monitored."

Despite this, the representative of the US Ministry of Defense does not believe that the North Korean troops on the Ukrainian front will be able to influence the overall picture of the fighting significantly.

He also announced the forecast that the North Korean invaders would become cannon fodder for the Russian army, which the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine would quickly eliminate.

I think that if I were in charge of North Korea's military personnel, I would question sending my forces as cannon fodder in an illegal war against Ukraine. Patrick Ryder Pentagon spokesman

He also reminded once again that the whole world has seen the massive losses of the Russian army in Ukraine and understands what will happen to the troops of North Korea.

How the West comments on the treaty between Russia and North Korea

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the agreement between Russia and North Korea indicates increasing coherence between authoritarian states. It emphasises the importance of democracies acting as a united front.

The team of American leader Joe Biden believes that the meeting between dictators Putin and Kim Jong-un once again confirms Moscow's desire to assemble a coalition with North Korea, Iran, Syria and, to some extent, China.