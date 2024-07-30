The CСD denied the information about the Russian army's move to Toretsk
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Читати українською

On July 30, fake information about the alleged Russian army's move to Toretsk appeared online.

Points of attention

  • The CСD denied the information about the Russian army's move to Toretsk, claiming that this information is not true.
  • The details of the mass assault of the Russian army in the Kurakhovo area are known: the losses of the occupiers, the participation of armored vehicles and tanks in the battle.
  • The Ukrainian military hit Russian combat vehicles and tanks, killing 36 occupiers and injuring 32.
  • The crippled Russian attack aircraft are retreating in panic, which indicates the effectiveness of the defense strategy of the Ukrainian security forces.

The Armed Forces control Toretsk

As noted, the network said about the tense situation in the Toretsk direction. It was noted that the Russians, allegedly, had already "moved into the immediate borders of Toretsk".

However, Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the CСD under the National Security and Defense Council, denied this information. According to him, as of 12:00, "the information about the Russians entering Toretsk is not true."

What is known about the repulse of a new massive assault by the Russian army in the Kurakhovo area

It is noted that the criminal army of the Russian Federation sent 57 units of armored vehicles to attack to break through the defensive positions of the Ukrainian paratroopers.

However, the enemy assault was defeated and resulted in numerous losses for the Russian invaders.

It is emphasized that during one day, the Russian occupiers brought 10 tanks, 47 armored vehicles, 10 motorcycles and 1 buggy to the assault.

During the battle, our soldiers hit 12 armored fighting vehicles, 8 Russian tanks, 9 motorbikes and buggies. 36 occupiers were destroyed, another 32 were wounded. Crippled Russian stormtroopers with their limbs torn off, who felt the fury of the Taurian paratroopers and rushed to crawl from the battlefield in a panic — this is what should be shown to everyone who is still going to take part in "svo", — the fighters of the brigade report.

