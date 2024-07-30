The CСD denied the information about the Russian army's move to Toretsk

The Armed Forces control Toretsk

As noted, the network said about the tense situation in the Toretsk direction. It was noted that the Russians, allegedly, had already "moved into the immediate borders of Toretsk".

However, Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the CСD under the National Security and Defense Council, denied this information. According to him, as of 12:00, "the information about the Russians entering Toretsk is not true."

What is known about the repulse of a new massive assault by the Russian army in the Kurakhovo area

It is noted that the criminal army of the Russian Federation sent 57 units of armored vehicles to attack to break through the defensive positions of the Ukrainian paratroopers.

However, the enemy assault was defeated and resulted in numerous losses for the Russian invaders.

It is emphasized that during one day, the Russian occupiers brought 10 tanks, 47 armored vehicles, 10 motorcycles and 1 buggy to the assault.