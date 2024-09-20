Russian drones flew near the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant three times in a week.

IAEA experts, who are on a mission in the territory of the South Ukrainian NPP, witnessed the flight of Russian drones a few kilometers from the plant. This happened three times in a week.

According to experts' calculations, the Russian drones were at a distance of 1.5 to 6 km from the station.

The IAEA team at the South Ukrainian NPP reported that during the past week three drones flew at a distance of 1.5 to 6 km from the plant. There were no reports of damage to the station or any casualties. Share

Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency hid in shelters due to the threat of shelling.

IAEA employees are present at all Ukrainian nuclear power plants and confirm that they maintain nuclear and physical nuclear safety.

The IAEA demands that Russia return the Zaporizhzhya NPP to Ukraine

The agency approved the resolution "Nuclear safety, security and guarantees in Ukraine".

The text of the document contains a demand for Russia to withdraw its troops from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

The IAEA notes that all nuclear power plants on the territory of Ukraine must be under the control of Kyiv.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy and President Volodymyr Zelenskyi welcomed the adoption of the resolution.

Russia must also allow IAEA employees on the territory of Zaporizhzhya NPP and show all documents related to the operation of the plant.