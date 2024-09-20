The IAEA demands that Russia return the Zaporizhzhya NPP to Ukraine's control

The IAEA General Conference during the 68th session approved the resolution "Nuclear safety, security and guarantees in Ukraine", which calls on Russia to de-occupy the Zaporizhia nuclear plant and return it to the control of official Kyiv. The decision was adopted by 65 votes.

The IAEA demands that the Russian Federation return the nuclear power plant to Ukraine

The resolution states that all nuclear power plants on the territory of Ukraine must operate under the control of Kyiv. Therefore, Russia should immediately withdraw its military from the Zaporizhia NPP.

Co-authors of the document are representatives of 52 member countries of this agency.

The IAEA resolution contains a clear demand for Russia

The IAEA calls for the immediate withdrawal of Russian military and other personnel from the territory of the ZNPP and the return of the plant to the control of the Ukrainian authorities to ensure its safety. Share

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine expresses its gratitude to IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi and the Agency's Secretariat for their efforts in solving nuclear safety risks.

Until the Zaporizhzhya NPP returns to the control of Ukraine, the Russian Federation is required to ensure the unimpeded stay of IAEA representatives at the station and their access to any information.

Separately, it is noted that during the Peace Summit, which took place on June 15-16, 2024 at the initiative of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the importance of ensuring the safe and stable operation of Ukrainian nuclear plants, in particular ZANP, was emphasized under the full sovereign control of Ukraine. Share

Russia occupied the ZANP in March 2022

The Zaporizhia NPP is located in Energodar, Zaporizhia region. The city has been occupied since the beginning of March 2022.

Russia has repeatedly spread fakes about an accident at a nuclear power plant or "preparation of provocations" to scare Ukrainians.

Since the occupation of the station, there have been several minor failures and a fire.

Russian troops are setting up equipment on the territory of the ZNPP and shelling the right bank of the Dnieper.

The Russian army almost every day attacks the communities of Nikopol and Marganetska, which are across the river from occupied Energodar.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have specially placed troops and equipment on the territory of the ZNPP, so that the Defense Forces of Ukraine do not respond with fire to the shelling.