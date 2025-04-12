Subsoil Agreement. Kellogg assessed the progress of negotiations

According to Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, the resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and the US on the minerals agreement is a positive signal.

Kyiv and Washington are still trying to reach an agreement

As Keith Kellogg claims, relations between Ukraine and the United States have finally "got back on track."

This confirms the arrival of a technical team of Ukrainian officials in Washington to discuss a deal that aims to give America significant access to vast reserves of critical minerals in Ukraine.

Trump's special representative drew attention to the fact that American officials underestimated what was involved in securing this agreement.

It's not a simple "yes" or "no." People didn't really understand the process as well as they should have. Keith Kellogg US President's Special Representative for Ukraine

Against this background, he also recalled that the final decision on this issue will be made by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

According to Kellogg, the White House is well aware that "no one knows" exactly what minerals are available in Ukraine and what their value is.

What is important to understand is that the last time geological exploration was conducted was during the Soviet Union.