According to the ISW team, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is afraid to announce a new wave of mobilization in the Russian Federation, so he started using the North Korean military as "cannon fodder" in the war against Ukraine.

Putin is afraid of the reaction of the Russians to the announcement of mobilization

The American Institute for the Study of War has come to the conclusion that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation could conclude an agreement with North Korea on a "comprehensive strategic partnership" in order, among other things, to be able to involve the personnel of the country's army in the war against Ukraine.

As of today, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin is doing everything possible to avoid the announcement of mobilization.

What is important to understand is that Vladimir Putin is still counting on finding alternative ways of forming the army in order to avoid the "internal consequences" of general mobilization or another partial wave.

According to foreign experts, this question became especially acute for the Russian dictator after the start of the operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region, which led to the need for new manpower.

Putin does not want to introduce a broader mobilization, but is instead more willing to recruit North Korean personnel into the Russian military and engage in other irregular military-building efforts. Share

Zelensky warned about changes at the front

On October 13, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that North Korea is not only transferring weapons to Russia, but also sending personnel to participate in hostilities against Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian leader, he and his team received data that the aggressor country is strengthening its cooperation with various authoritarian regimes, primarily with North Korea.

It is not just about the transfer of weapons. It is actually about the transfer of people from North Korea to the occupying military forces. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The head of state also added that in such conditions, Ukraine's relations with its allies need development, and the front needs more support.