As Russian opposition journalists managed to find out, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation spends more money for a week of war against Ukraine than the annual budgets of 80% of the regions of the whole of Russia.

Russia spares no expense in killing innocent Ukrainians

Not so long ago, the authorities of the Russian Federation published a draft budget for 2025 with record military expenditures in the amount of 13.2 trillion rubles, or 38 billion daily.

It is important to understand that spending on social policy and education in the aggressor country intends to reduce.

During 2024, budget expenditures for the army and security forces in Russia reached 11.1 trillion rubles, or about 210 billion rubles per week, which exceeds the annual budgets of 80% of Russian regions.

Only 18 subjects of the Russian Federation have budgets exceeding a week's expenses for the war in Ukraine. Among them, of course, were Moscow (4.7 trillion rubles), St. Petersburg (1.2 trillion rubles) and the corresponding regions. The list of 18 subjects also includes regions with a developed mining and processing industry, the journalists note.

Russian regions suffer from impoverishment due to Putin's war

It is worth paying attention to the fact that in 64 regions of the aggressor country, the annual budgets are lower than Russia's weekly expenses for the war against Ukraine.

In addition, it is emphasized that in almost 25% of the regions, the budgets are less than a third of the weekly military expenses.

The latter include, in particular, Kabardino-Balkaria, Tyva, Karachay-Cherkessia, Mordovia, Khakassia, Altai, as well as a number of depressed regions of Russia: Tambov, Kostroma, Oryol, Novgorod, Tambov, and Pskov.

According to opposition journalists, 4 regions spend less per year than Russia spends on the war in Ukraine in one day (30 billion rubles): Jewish Autonomous Region, Ingushetia, Kalmykia and Nenets Autonomous District.