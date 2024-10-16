As Russian opposition journalists managed to find out, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation spends more money for a week of war against Ukraine than the annual budgets of 80% of the regions of the whole of Russia.
Points of attention
- The Russian Federation spends shocking sums on the war against Ukraine, which exceeds the annual budgets of many regions.
- Most Russian regions suffer from impoverishment due to the Kremlin's huge military spending.
- In more than 25% of Russian regions, annual budgets are lower than weekly expenses for war.
Russia spares no expense in killing innocent Ukrainians
Not so long ago, the authorities of the Russian Federation published a draft budget for 2025 with record military expenditures in the amount of 13.2 trillion rubles, or 38 billion daily.
It is important to understand that spending on social policy and education in the aggressor country intends to reduce.
During 2024, budget expenditures for the army and security forces in Russia reached 11.1 trillion rubles, or about 210 billion rubles per week, which exceeds the annual budgets of 80% of Russian regions.
Russian regions suffer from impoverishment due to Putin's war
It is worth paying attention to the fact that in 64 regions of the aggressor country, the annual budgets are lower than Russia's weekly expenses for the war against Ukraine.
In addition, it is emphasized that in almost 25% of the regions, the budgets are less than a third of the weekly military expenses.
According to opposition journalists, 4 regions spend less per year than Russia spends on the war in Ukraine in one day (30 billion rubles): Jewish Autonomous Region, Ingushetia, Kalmykia and Nenets Autonomous District.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-