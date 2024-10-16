Foreign experts draw attention to the fact that China is increasingly challenging the world order dominated by the West. One of Beijing's main goals is to replace the United States as the most powerful country in the world by 2049.
- Official Beijing seeks to destroy traditional international organizations, including NATO and the UN.
- China is not a neutral mediator, demonstrating an active policy on the world stage.
- The PRC is the initiator of the creation of new international institutions.
China does not like the current world order
As you know, official Beijing currently quite often acts as a peace mediator in the international arena.
There, last month at the UN General Assembly in New York, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi presented a "peace initiative" regarding Ukraine, which was supported by Brazil, Switzerland and other countries.
Against this backdrop, Beijing continues its aggressive policy against Taiwan. This indicates that China is presenting itself as a mediator not in order to establish peace, but in order to expand its position as a major player in geopolitics.
China will try to destroy NATO and the UN
Foreign analysts also emphasize that China is the driving force behind the creation of new international institutions.
Currently, official Beijing aims to destroy traditional organizations, primarily NATO and the UN.
What is important to understand is that the liberal international order is in most cases seen by non-democratic parts of the world as a legacy of World War II.
