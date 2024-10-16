Foreign experts draw attention to the fact that China is increasingly challenging the world order dominated by the West. One of Beijing's main goals is to replace the United States as the most powerful country in the world by 2049.

China does not like the current world order

As you know, official Beijing currently quite often acts as a peace mediator in the international arena.

There, last month at the UN General Assembly in New York, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi presented a "peace initiative" regarding Ukraine, which was supported by Brazil, Switzerland and other countries.

The latter shows that China is not a neutral mediator. The document does not mention the territorial integrity of Ukraine or the withdrawal of Russian troops, as provided for in the 10-point peace plan of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, experts explain.

Against this backdrop, Beijing continues its aggressive policy against Taiwan. This indicates that China is presenting itself as a mediator not in order to establish peace, but in order to expand its position as a major player in geopolitics.

China will try to destroy NATO and the UN

Foreign analysts also emphasize that China is the driving force behind the creation of new international institutions.

Currently, official Beijing aims to destroy traditional organizations, primarily NATO and the UN.

At the BRICS summit in South Africa, China and Russia, together with other members, advocated precisely this and promoted the expansion of the alliance by including six more non-Western countries, the publication writes.

What is important to understand is that the liberal international order is in most cases seen by non-democratic parts of the world as a legacy of World War II.