Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said that no matter how many weapons the United States transfers to Taiwan, China will continue to oppose the island's independence.
Points of attention
- China accuses Taiwan and the US of supporting Taiwan's independence forces through military aid, vowing to continue opposing Taiwan's independence.
- The Biden administration plans to provide Taiwan with the largest military aid package in history, including combat training, necessary equipment, drones, and air defense systems.
- Despite Taiwan's democratic governance since 1949, China considers the island as its own rebellious province and threatens military action to establish control.
- The US maintains unofficial ties with Taiwan and supports its defense capabilities to resist potential Chinese aggression, in adherence to the one-China principle.
- The ongoing tensions highlight the complex power dynamics in the region, with China seeking to assert its dominance and the US aiming to bolster Taiwan's defenses.
China cynically blames Taiwan for US military aid
The Chinese diplomat said this during a briefing, commenting on Washington's decision to provide Taiwan with a $567 million military aid package.
He has traditionally accused the Taiwanese administration led by President Lai Chin-te and the United States of creating threats to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the status quo in relations between the mainland and the island.
No matter how many weapons the US provides to the Taiwan region, our firm will to oppose Taiwan's independence and protect China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity will never weaken.
He also urged the US side to adhere to the one-China principle and stop arming Taiwan in any form.
Although Taiwan has never been a part of the People's Republic of China and has been governed by its own democratically elected administration since 1949, the Chinese Communist authorities consider the island to be its own rebellious province, over which Beijing's control must be established.
To "reunify" the island with the mainland, China threatens to use the army and sends warships and planes to Taiwan every day, demonstrating its own power and trying to intimidate the island's inhabitants.
The US will provide Taiwan with the largest military aid package in history
US President Joe Biden ordered the allocation of $567 million for the supply of arms and military services to Taiwan, which is the largest military aid package from the United States to the island in history.
This is stated in a special statement by Biden.
Taiwan news agency CNA writes that this package is the largest military aid package to Taiwan from the United States in history.
Although the statement does not contain specific details about the contents of the announced package, CNA reminds that earlier the American media wrote about the plans of the Biden administration to provide funding for the combat training of the Taiwanese military, providing them with the necessary equipment, supplying the island with anti-tank weapons and air defense and intelligence systems.
The latest package is also expected to include a variety of drones that are key to the US and Taiwan's strategy to defend the island from China's vastly outnumbered military.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-