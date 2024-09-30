Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said that no matter how many weapons the United States transfers to Taiwan, China will continue to oppose the island's independence.

China cynically blames Taiwan for US military aid

The Chinese diplomat said this during a briefing, commenting on Washington's decision to provide Taiwan with a $567 million military aid package.

Taiwan independence separatism is a dead end, and what the United States is doing to help the island's independence forces by arming Taiwan will only backfire.

He has traditionally accused the Taiwanese administration led by President Lai Chin-te and the United States of creating threats to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the status quo in relations between the mainland and the island.

No matter how many weapons the US provides to the Taiwan region, our firm will to oppose Taiwan's independence and protect China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity will never weaken.

He also urged the US side to adhere to the one-China principle and stop arming Taiwan in any form.

Although Taiwan has never been a part of the People's Republic of China and has been governed by its own democratically elected administration since 1949, the Chinese Communist authorities consider the island to be its own rebellious province, over which Beijing's control must be established.

To "reunify" the island with the mainland, China threatens to use the army and sends warships and planes to Taiwan every day, demonstrating its own power and trying to intimidate the island's inhabitants.

The United States, like the vast majority of countries, adheres to the one-China principle and does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but maintains unofficial ties with the island and provides Taipei with weapons and other military assistance needed to strengthen its ability to resist a possible Chinese attack.

The US will provide Taiwan with the largest military aid package in history

US President Joe Biden ordered the allocation of $567 million for the supply of arms and military services to Taiwan, which is the largest military aid package from the United States to the island in history.

This is stated in a special statement by Biden.

Under the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States...I direct the Secretary of State...to direct the appropriation of up to $567 million for defense products and services of the United States Department of Defense, and for military training and education to assist Taiwan. Joe Biden President of the USA

Taiwan news agency CNA writes that this package is the largest military aid package to Taiwan from the United States in history.

Although the statement does not contain specific details about the contents of the announced package, CNA reminds that earlier the American media wrote about the plans of the Biden administration to provide funding for the combat training of the Taiwanese military, providing them with the necessary equipment, supplying the island with anti-tank weapons and air defense and intelligence systems.

The latest package is also expected to include a variety of drones that are key to the US and Taiwan's strategy to defend the island from China's vastly outnumbered military.