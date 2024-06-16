The leader of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, told the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, that the USA is allegedly provoking and inciting China to attack Taiwan.

China accuses the US of provoking an attack on Taiwan

According to the journalists of the publication with reference to interlocutors, the corresponding conversation between Xi Jinping and Ursula von der Leyen took place in April 2023.

According to the leader of the People's Republic of China in a conversation with the president of the European Commission, the US is allegedly trying to trick China into attacking Taiwan.

According to a number of Chinese former military personnel and scientists, in particular, Beijing considers the transfer of US weapons to Taiwan a provocation.

Xi's address to von der Leyen is the first known instance of him making such claims to a foreign leader.

What does China seek with loud accusations towards the USA

At the time, he also said that a conflict with the US would destroy many of China's achievements and undermine its goal of achieving "great rejuvenation" by 2049.

If Xi genuinely believes that the US is actively seeking conflict with China over Taiwan, then concerns that Xi has created an information vacuum or is otherwise receiving bad advice from subordinates are worryingly true, said a China expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. Jude Blanchett. Share

According to one of the Chinese scientists, the US is actively helping the military in Taiwan because they know that the declaration of independence will cross the "red line" and provoke an attack from China.

According to Blanchett, one possible explanation for Xi's comment was that some subordinates were trying to steer him away from a more aggressive policy.

Whatever the explanation for Xi's comments, it is clear that the decision-making environment — and the information flowing into it — is being distorted either by Xi's deputies or by his own autocratic behavior, analysts said. Share

According to Bonnie Glaser, an expert on China at the German Marshall Fund, Xi Jinping's statements may be an attempt to bring the EU to his side in the conflict over Taiwan.