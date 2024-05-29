In 2022, Chinese leader Xi Jinping refused to directly supply weapons to the aggressor country Russia after a conversation with US President Joe Biden.

Russia demanded weapons from China at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine

According to political commentator David Ignatius, this information was confirmed by US officials.

It is known that immediately after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, China advocated a ceasefire, but Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demanded weapons.

This was written by political commentator David Ignatius, referring to his sources. According to him, less than three weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, China began to publicly call for peace, but Moscow asked Beijing for weapons.

They [the Chinese] were already ready for supplies when Biden called Xi with a warning that the US would react if it found out that China was transferring weapons to Russia, Ignaiss wrote. Share

After that, at the behest of American officials, the Chinese leader instructed a proxy in negotiations with the West to monitor "quiet assistance to Russia" in the war against Ukraine, while simultaneously calling for a ceasefire.

China supplies Russia with the latest satellite technology

All this time, China has been supplying the Russian Federation, according to experts' estimates, with about 50 "high-priority" dual-purpose goods that are used for the production of projectiles, missiles and other weapons. China is also a supplier of satellite technologies.

The US is concerned about this and is considering two new tough countermeasures: to introduce sanctions against China and to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of American short-range weapons for strikes on Russian territory.

These steps will represent a significant escalation of Biden's carefully vetted policy of supporting Ukraine... The fact that such steps are currently being considered demonstrates the administration's even greater concern about Ukraine's vulnerability on the battlefield, the material says. Share

Columnist Ignatius suggests that Ukraine is approaching "another turning point" as Biden ponders "whether to strengthen his alliance with Kyiv", which will pose new risks to future peace talks.

Putin and Xi want to end the Russian war against Ukraine on their terms

Chinese President Xi Jinping claims that official Beijing and Moscow are in favor of a "political settlement" of the war in Ukraine, which was started by Russia. He made this statement during a press conference with the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

Xi Jinping said that he and Putin are allegedly insisting on a "political solution" to the war.

After that, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation expressed gratitude for "China's efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis."

In addition, the dictator added that he would inform his colleague about the situation at the front.